Mortgage rates reach 6%, first time since ‘08 housing crash

Homebuyers are pulling back in Southern Nevada and around the U.S. as higher mortgage rates wipe out the cheap money that fueled America’s unexpected housing boom after the pandemic hit.

Construction is underway for a new housing community at Skye Canyon Park Drive and Lavange Street on Wednesday, June 1, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @btesfaye

Mortgage rates have climbed to their highest level in nearly 14 years as increased borrowing costs put the brakes on Las Vegas’ housing market.

The average rate on a 30-year home loan was 6.02 percent Thursday, up from 5.89 percent last week and 2.86 percent a year ago, mortgage buyer Freddie Mac reported.

According to federal data, this week’s rates were the highest since November 2008.

In Las Vegas, sales totals are tumbling, available inventory has soared, and sellers are increasingly slashing their prices.

The Federal Reserve has raised its benchmark short-term interest rate four times this year, and Chairman Jerome Powell has said that the central bank will likely need to keep interest rates high enough to slow the economy “for some time” in order to tame the worst inflation in 40 years.

More inflation data this week suggests that while gas prices have retreated significantly since early in the summer, prices for most other necessities have actually gone up, panicking investors who fear a possible recession if the Fed keeps boosting rates.

This is a developing story.

