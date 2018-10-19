Housing

Odors gone, homebuilders embrace North Las Vegas pig farm land

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 18, 2018 - 6:11 pm
 

With the squealing pigs gone, builders are putting up houses on North Las Vegas land once owned by a longtime swine farmer.

Pulte Homes, Beazer Homes and Century Communities are developing subdivisions at Sedona Ranch, a roughly 160-acre community at Ann Road and North Fifth Street. Model homes have been finished or are under construction, and several “spec” houses, or those without buyers lined up, are being built as well.

A fourth builder, Lennar Corp., also has bought land at Sedona Ranch and plans to break ground next spring.

The work comes as Southern Nevada’s homebuilding market heats up with rapid sales and record prices, and almost two years after Bob Combs sold his R.C. Farms site and adjacent land to investors who drew up plans for residential and commercial development.

Combs fed casino leftovers to pigs there for years and saw it as God’s work to recycle the food. But with pungent fumes in the air, plenty of people couldn’t wait for him to push the swine out of the neighborhood that sprang up around his once-isolated business.

Cleanup efforts are ongoing at the shuttered farm. When a Review-Journal reporter drove by recently, the foul stench was gone.

“There really isn’t much of a smell anymore,” said Ladera Ventures founder James Pickett, who teamed with Olympia Cos. partner Guy Inzalaco to buy Combs’ property.

Decades of ‘garbage and manure’

The pig operations were concentrated on property still owned by Pickett’s group, and the four homebuilders acquired tracts of land to the east and west of it.

map (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Pickett said his group is cleaning a site with a decades-long history of “garbage and manure” and has ripped out feeding troughs, sheds and barns. He said the cost of the work is a “moving target” and that piles of dirt, manure and trash still need to be dealt with, but he hopes to finish in the next six to 12 months.

Inzalaco and Pickett bought more than 150 acres of mostly vacant land from Combs for more than $20 million in November 2016 and drew plans for 710 houses, 384 multifamily units and 22 acres of commercial development, according to Clark County and North Las Vegas city records.

They sold about 60 acres total to Pulte, Beazer and Century for nearly $12.9 million last November, and 39 acres to Lennar for about $10.2 million in June, property records show.

A retail project could be on the way. Remington Nevada founder David DelZotto confirmed in a statement that he is in discussions to buy land at Sedona Ranch and hopes to develop a retail center, but added that no further details were available.

‘I haven’t smelled anything’

Builders sell fewer houses in North Las Vegas than in other parts of the valley, but buyers can find lower-priced options there. Builders’ median sales price in North Las Vegas this year through September was $305,701, compared with $368,509 in all of Southern Nevada, according to Home Builders Research.

Pulte plans to build roughly 120 houses at Sedona Ranch and will hold its grand opening Saturday. This is its first project in North Las Vegas in some time and lets the builder “branch out into a more affordable” submarket, said Bridjette Shelfo, a vice president of sales with parent PulteGroup.

She said Pulte’s sales team has been working leads, and the farm’s pungent past has not come up as a concern from prospective buyers.

Las Vegas home construction 2018

“I haven’t smelled anything while I’ve been there,” Shelfo said.

Century’s Nevada division president, Robb Beville, said his company plans to build 146 houses and he, too, isn’t worried about a possible pig-related stigma.

“If I was on the actual farmland, for sure I’d have a concern, but I would never buy it,” he said.

Beazer’s Las Vegas division president, Steven Cervino, said his company plans to build 94 houses and will also hold its grand opening Saturday. He said Beazer liked the project because it’s harder to find large parcels of land in the valley and, with multiple builders at Sedona Ranch, there could be more buyers walking around.

Lennar, meanwhile, plans to open model homes in early 2020, Las Vegas division president Joy Broddle said.

She also isn’t worried about the community’s history, saying in part that Lennar has built hundreds of homes in and around the area.

“This is prime real estate in North Las Vegas,” she said.

Contact Eli Segall at esegall@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0342. Follow @eli_segall on Twitter.

ad-high_impact_4
Business
Bellagio, MGM Resorts International’s luxury hotel turns 20
The more than 3,000-room Bellagio hotel is situated on the site of the former Dunes Hotel. The Dunes was imploded in 1993, and construction of the Bellagio started in 1996. It cost $1.6 billion to build, making it the most expensive hotel in the world at the time. The Bellagio was former Wynn Resorts Ltd. Chairman and CEO Steve Wynn’s second major casino on the Strip after The Mirage. MGM Resorts International acquired the property from Steve Wynn in 2000. (Tara Mack/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Facial recognition software at G2E – Todd Prince
Shing Tao, CEO of Las Vegas-based Remark Holdings, talks about his facial recognition product. (Todd Prince/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Former NBA player, Shaquille O'Neal, speaks about his new Las Vegas chicken restaurant
Former NBA player, Shaquille O'Neal, speaks about his new Las Vegas chicken restaurant. Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal @bizutesfaye
Bobby Baldwin to leave MGM
MGM Resorts International executive and professional poker player Bobby Baldwin is set to leave MGM.
Caesars has new armed emergency response teams
Caesars Entertainment Corp. has created armed emergency response teams. They are composed of former military and law enforcement officials. "These teams provide valuable additional security capabilities,” Caesars spokeswoman Jennifer Forkish said. Caesars is hiring Security Saturation Team supervisors, managers and officers, according to LinkedIn. The company did not say how many people it plans to hire for the units. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Las Vegas, airlines prepare for CES
CES in January is expected to attract more than 180,000 attendees. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
AGS partners with Vegas Golden Knights
AGS is the nation’s second-largest manufacturer of Class II slot machines used primarily in tribal jurisdictions. It announced a marketing partnership with the Vegas Golden Knights NHL team. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Lehman Brothers bet big on Las Vegas
Lehman Brothers collapsed 10 years ago, helping send the country into the Great Recession.
Fremont9 opens downtown
Fremont9 apartment complex has opened in downtown Las Vegas. (Marcus Villagran/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @marcusvillagran
Ross & Snow launches in Las Vegas
Luxury shoe brand Ross & Snow has opened in Las Vegas, featuring "functional luxury" with premium shearling footwear. (Bailey Schulz/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Remote Identification and Drones
DJI vice president of policy and public affairs discusses using remote identification on drones. (Bailey Schulz/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Drones and public safety in Nevada
Two representatives in the drone industry discuss UAV's impact on public safety. (Bailey Schulz/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Frontier Airlines to launch flights from Las Vegas to Mexico
Frontier, a Denver-based ultra-low-cost carrier, will become the first airline in more than a decade to offer international service to Canada and Mexico from Las Vegas when flights to Cancun and Los Cabos begin Dec. 15. (Rick Velotta/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
MGM Resorts International CEO Jim Murren addresses Oct. 1 lawsuits
MGM Resorts International Chairman and CEO Jim Murren addresses criticism his company has received for filing a lawsuit against the survivors of the Oct. 1 shooting. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
MGM Resorts International opens the doors on MGM Springfield
Massachusetts’ first hotel-casino opens in downtown Springfield. The $960 million MGM Springfield has 252 rooms and 125,000-square-feet of casino. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
MGM Resorts International prepares to open MGM Springfield
Las Vegas-based MGM Resorts International gave news media and invited guests a preview of the $960 million MGM Springfield casino in Massachusetts. The commonwealth's first resort casino will open Friday, Aug. 24. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
A Walk Through Circus Circus
It only takes a short walk through Circus Circus to realize it attracts a demographic like no other casino on the Strip: families with young children. (Todd Prince/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Morphy Auctions, a vintage slot machines seller, wants gaming license
Vice president Don Grimmer talks about Morphy Auctions at the company's warehouse located at 4520 Arville Street in Las Vegas on Thursday, Aug. 16, 2018. (Rick Velotta/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Nevada's venture capital money doesn't stay in state
Zach Miles, associate vice president for economic development for UNLV, said there’s venture money in Southern Nevada, “but trying to find the right groups to tap into for that money is different.” According to a 2017 report from the Kauffman Foundation, Las Vegas ranked number 34 out of 40 metropolitan areas for growth entrepreneurship, a metric of how much startups grow. With a lack of growing startups in Las Vegas, investment money is being sent outside of state borders. The southwest region of the U.S. received $386 million in funding in the second quarter, with about $25.2 million in Nevada. The San Francisco area alone received about $5.6 billion. (source: CB Insights)
Neon wraps can light up the night for advertising
Vinyl wrap company 5150 Wraps talks about neon wraps, a new technology that the company believes can boost advertising at night. (Marcus Villagran/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @brokejournalist
Nevada on the forefront of drone safety
Dr. Chris Walach, senior director of Nevada Institute for Autonomous Systems, talks to a reporter at NIAS's new Nevada Drone Center for Excellence of Public Safety, located inside the Switch Innevation Center in Las Vegas. K.M. Cannon Las Vegas Review-Journal @KMCannonPhoto
Motel 8 on south Strip will become site of hotel-casino
Israeli hoteliers Asher Gabay and Benny Zerah bought Motel 8 on the south Strip for $7.4 million, records show. They plan to bulldoze the property and build a hotel-casino. Motel 8 was built in the 1960s and used to be one of several roadside inns on what's now the south Strip. But it looks out of place today, dwarfed by the towering Mandalay Bay right across the street.
More in Housing
TOP NEWS
News Headlines
Housing Video
Events
 
Add Event
Home Front Page Footer Listing
Circular
You May Like

You May Like