One of nation’s biggest homebuilders buys land in Henderson

One of the biggest homebuilders in the country, Lennar Corp., has purchased 37 acres in Henderson for $45 million, according to Clark County property records.

The Miami, Florida-based homebuilder will likely build a single-family residential community on the vacant land previously owned by California-based Trilogy Land Holdings LLC, according to property records. The sale closed on March 1. Lennar didn’t respond to a request for comment on its plans for the land.

The property is located south of the Henderson Executive Airport, south of Inspirada and just to the west of the Sloan Canyon National Conservation Area, which is close to the McCullough Range and Black Mountain.

Henderson is one of the fastest-growing municipalities in the country, and west Henderson is seeing a boom in residential and commercial real estate.

In January, two residential subdivisions totaling 160 lots on nearly 17 acres received the green light from the city of Henderson. The city’s planning commission gave final approval for the projects called Cadence Acacia and Cadence Meridian. Both will be developed by Woodside Homes of Nevada.

Construction has also started on 51 multimillion-dollar homes in Henderson’s affluent Ascaya development on the edge of the Las Vegas Valley.

