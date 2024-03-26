67°F
weather icon Partly Cloudy
Las Vegas, NV
Housing

One of nation’s biggest homebuilders buys land in Henderson

Lennar has purchased land in Henderson for a planned single-family residential development. (Bi ...
Lennar has purchased land in Henderson for a planned single-family residential development. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
More Stories
Casino developer Steve Wynn has dropped the price on his Beverly Hills mansion. (Jim Bartsch/Hi ...
Steve Wynn again drops the price of his California mansion
Homes are shown at the Kings Crossings neighborhood in North Las Vegas Tuesday, Nov. 14, 2023. ...
Housing permits in Nevada drop for 2nd straight year
Rental houses owned by American Homes For Rent are shown at the Southwest corner of Pyle Avenu ...
Need help with rent? Facing eviction? Here’s where to get help
‘Gut punch’: Local realtors react to settlement that could change commission structure
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
March 26, 2024 - 2:51 pm
 

One of the biggest homebuilders in the country, Lennar Corp., has purchased 37 acres in Henderson for $45 million, according to Clark County property records.

The Miami, Florida-based homebuilder will likely build a single-family residential community on the vacant land previously owned by California-based Trilogy Land Holdings LLC, according to property records. The sale closed on March 1. Lennar didn’t respond to a request for comment on its plans for the land.

The property is located south of the Henderson Executive Airport, south of Inspirada and just to the west of the Sloan Canyon National Conservation Area, which is close to the McCullough Range and Black Mountain.

Henderson is one of the fastest-growing municipalities in the country, and west Henderson is seeing a boom in residential and commercial real estate.

In January, two residential subdivisions totaling 160 lots on nearly 17 acres received the green light from the city of Henderson. The city’s planning commission gave final approval for the projects called Cadence Acacia and Cadence Meridian. Both will be developed by Woodside Homes of Nevada.

Construction has also started on 51 multimillion-dollar homes in Henderson’s affluent Ascaya development on the edge of the Las Vegas Valley.

Contact Patrick Blennerhassett at pblennerhassett@reviewjournal.com.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
More stories
recommend 1
$331K table game jackpot hits at Las Vegas Valley casino
recommend 2
Nevada Preps Boys Athlete of the Week: Foothill’s Landon Angelo
recommend 3
UNLV star freshman ready for next challenge in NIT quarterfinals
recommend 4
Coach plans to protect Raiders’ culture: ‘I’m the guardian at the gate’
recommend 5
UNLV plans reopening of Beam Hall months after shooting
recommend 6
Steve Wynn again drops the price of his California mansion