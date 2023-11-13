53°F
Housing

Rare lakefront home in Las Vegas Valley on market for $7.2M

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
November 13, 2023 - 6:00 am
 
A two-story residence is being constructed on a tiny peninsula at Lake Las Vegas in Henderson. (Photo courtesy of Olga McDowell)
This residence is under construction at Lake Las Vegas in Henderson. (Photo courtesy of Olga McDowell)
This residence is under construction at Lake Las Vegas in Henderson. (Photo courtesy of Olga McDowell)
This residence is under construction at Lake Las Vegas in Henderson. (Photo courtesy of Olga McDowell)
This residence is under construction at Lake Las Vegas in Henderson. (Photo courtesy of Olga McDowell)

Lakefront property in Las Vegas sounds like an oxymoron, however a new listing is defying the notion.

A $7.2 million home, still under construction, has gone on the market on a tiny peninsula at Lake Las Vegas in Henderson. The 7,690-square-foot, five bedroom, eight bathroom home is located at 1572 Pleasant Bay Court, and sits on a waterfront lot with a pool, spa, fire pit and boat dock. Listing agent Olga McDowell of Douglas Elliman Real Estate said construction for the property should be done early 2024 and is definitely a unique plot of land within the Las Vegas Valley.

“This home sits not just on the waterfront but on the peninsula on the island,” said McDowell, referring to a community being built by Blue Heron. “The island has several peninsulas with custom lots and one peninsula, this one, which is exclusive to the luxury boutique community of only 37 lots.”

McDowell added when it’s finished construction it will act as a show home.

“It is being sold with a leaseback option, hence, the developer will pay the lease to the owner to utilize it as a showcase home for a specified duration of time.”

Las Vegas new-build luxury sales are defying America’s real estate slowdown, as the first six months of 2023 saw the valley record its highest number of sales over $1 million.

Luxury sales across the U.S. have become a real estate outlier as the national market is on pace for its worst year since 2008, according to Redfin, an online real estate brokerage. Redfin reports that the median sale price for a luxury home rose 9 percent year over year to $1.1 million.

Contact Patrick Blennerhassett at pblennerhassett@reviewjournal.com.

