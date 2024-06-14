Stay at an ‘Inside Out 2’-themed Airbnb in Las Vegas — PHOTOS

The house was constructed in 24 hours and is offered for free to families this summer.

A den with the theme of Sadness is pictured at an "Inside Out 2"-themed property with rooms inspired by the hit Disney/Pixar animated film, at Green Gale Farms, on Thursday, June 13, 2024, in Las Vegas. Airbnb is adding "Inside Out 2"-themed property to its Icons property listings. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

A photograph of Sadness is displayed inside a den at an "Inside Out 2"-themed property with rooms inspired by the hit Disney/Pixar animated film, at Green Gale Farms, on Thursday, June 13, 2024, in Las Vegas. Airbnb is adding "Inside Out 2"-themed property to its Icons property listings. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

An image of the living room inside an "Inside Out 2"-themed property with rooms inspired by the hit Disney/Pixar animated film, at Green Gale Farms, on Thursday, June 13, 2024, in Las Vegas. Airbnb is adding "Inside Out 2"-themed property to its Icons property listings. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

A den with the theme of Anger is pictured at an "Inside Out 2"-themed property with rooms inspired by the hit Disney/Pixar animated film, at Green Gale Farms, on Thursday, June 13, 2024, in Las Vegas. Airbnb is adding "Inside Out 2"-themed property to its Icons property listings. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Books on fear are displayed inside a den with the theme of Fear at an "Inside Out 2"-themed property with rooms inspired by the hit Disney/Pixar animated film, at Green Gale Farms, on Thursday, June 13, 2024, in Las Vegas. Airbnb is adding "Inside Out 2"-themed property to its Icons property listings. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

A den with the theme of Fear is pictured at an "Inside Out 2"-themed property with rooms inspired by the hit Disney/Pixar animated film, at Green Gale Farms, on Thursday, June 13, 2024, in Las Vegas. Airbnb is adding "Inside Out 2"-themed property to its Icons property listings. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

The control room at an "Inside Out 2"-themed property with rooms inspired by the hit Disney/Pixar animated film is pictured at Green Gale Farms, on Thursday, June 13, 2024, in Las Vegas. Airbnb is adding "Inside Out 2"-themed property to its Icons property listings. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

The control room at an "Inside Out 2"-themed property with rooms inspired by the hit Disney/Pixar animated film, is pictured at Green Gale Farms, on Thursday, June 13, 2024, in Las Vegas. Airbnb is adding "Inside Out 2"-themed property to its Icons property listings. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

An "Inside Out 2"-themed property with rooms inspired by the hit Disney/Pixar animated film, is pictured at Green Gale Farms, on Thursday, June 13, 2024, in Las Vegas. Airbnb is adding "Inside Out 2"-themed property to its Icons property listings. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

The Joy bedroom, inside an "Inside Out 2"-themed property with rooms inspired by the hit Disney/Pixar animated film, is pictured at Green Gale Farms, on Thursday, June 13, 2024, in Las Vegas. Airbnb is adding "Inside Out 2"-themed property to its Icons property listings. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

The Anxiety bedroom, inside an "Inside Out 2"-themed property with rooms inspired by the hit Disney/Pixar animated film, is pictured at Green Gale Farms, on Thursday, June 13, 2024, in Las Vegas. Airbnb is adding "Inside Out 2"-themed property to its Icons property listings. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

The bedroom inside an "Inside Out 2"-themed property with rooms inspired by the hit Disney/Pixar animated film, is pictured at Green Gale Farms, on Thursday, June 13, 2024, in Las Vegas. Airbnb is adding "Inside Out 2"-themed property to its Icons property listings. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

"Inside Out 2" characters are displayed at themed property with rooms inspired by the hit Disney/Pixar animated film, at Green Gale Farms, on Thursday, June 13, 2024, in Las Vegas. Airbnb is adding "Inside Out 2"-themed property to its Icons property listings. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

A den with the theme of Disgust is pictured at an "Inside Out 2"-themed property with rooms inspired by the hit Disney/Pixar animated film, at Green Gale Farms, on Thursday, June 13, 2024, in Las Vegas. Airbnb is adding "Inside Out 2"-themed property to its Icons property listings. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

A den with the theme of Envy and Embarrassment is pictured at an "Inside Out 2"-themed property with rooms inspired by the hit Disney/Pixar animated film, at Green Gale Farms, on Thursday, June 13, 2024, in Las Vegas. Airbnb is adding "Inside Out 2"-themed property to its Icons property listings. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

A picture of Riley is displayed at a den with the theme of Fear is pictured at an "Inside Out 2"-themed property with rooms inspired by the hit Disney/Pixar animated film, at Green Gale Farms, on Thursday, June 13, 2024, in Las Vegas. Airbnb is adding "Inside Out 2"-themed property to its Icons property listings. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

In anticipation of the release of “Inside Out 2,” Airbnb has opened bookings for a short-term rental based on the Disney and Pixar movie.

Located at 6891 W. Elkhorn Road in Las Vegas, the two-bedroom, two-bathroom home was built from the ground up in 24 days and designed to resemble characters and places from the new movie. The house will be taken down at the end of summer.

“Inside Out 2,” which will be released in theaters on Friday, follows a girl named Riley and five characters who represent her emotions, Joy, Sadness, Anger, Disgust, and Fear.

The house features several activities for families, Airbnb Communications Lead Ali Killam said. Pizza for guests will be provided through a collaboration with Pizza Nation, referencing a scene from “Inside Out” where Riley moves into a new city, visits a pizza shop, and was disgusted with a broccoli pizza.

“There are nods to the film sprinkled throughout [the home] that fans of the movie will appreciate,” Killam said.

The living room is themed after the control center in the movie, where illuminated orbs that represent Riley’s core memories circulate around the room. At the very top floor, a center console looking out over surrounding property which is called Green Gable Farms.

A bedroom on the left takes inspiration after Joy and is dunked in yellow. It features a large circle bed and a series of illuminating lamps that hang from the ceiling. Another bedroom takes inspiration from one of the newer characters, Anxiety. Couched in purple and orange fur, this bedroom sits across from the yellow bedroom.

The room modeled after Anger features a scene in the movie where Riley experiences anger after finding out that there would be no dessert served with dinner. The room modeled after Sadness features cloud lamps hanging from the ceiling and dangling blue beads that represent teardrops.

Airbnb has previously opened locations based on animated movies like “The Incredibles” and “Up.”

This short-term rental is free for a limited time and the window for booking runs from Jun. 18-22.