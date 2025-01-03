Top selling ZIP codes in Las Vegas for 2024

Two areas dominated the list showing where new home development is booming within Clark County right now.

Homes such as this one in The Summit Club that sold this past year helped the ZIP code of 89135 lead the way in terms of dollar value sold. (Discovery)

Two distinct areas of the Las Vegas Valley led the year for residential sales.

The ZIP code 89166, which makes up the southern part of Mount Charleston and the upper part of the northwest valley including some communities such as Providence and Kyle Canyon, sold the most homes in 2024, according to Clark County property records. Records show 1,528 single-family homes, 224 townhouses and 20 condos sold in the area (for a total of 1,772 homes) from the start of 2024 though Dec. 16.

Coming in second place is the 89141 ZIP code, which encompasses the southwestern tip of the valley and parts of Southern Highlands, southwest of Enterprise. Property records show 1,387 homes, 227 townhomes and zero condos sold in the area in 2024 through Dec. 16.

In terms of dollar value, leading the valley is the 89135 ZIP code, which includes Summerlin South and the prestigious guard-gated community of Summit Club. A total of $1.2 billion in sales occurred in that ZIP code through Dec. 16 of 2024. That number includes $1 billion in home sales, $58 million in townhome sales and $82 million in condo sales.

Coming in second place for total value sold is the ZIP code of 89141, which is west of Interstate 15 and includes Enterprise, where $1 billion was sold over $92 million for homes, $90 million worth of townhomes and zero condos.

The ZIP code that came in last in terms of overal sales volume was 89039 with two condos sold, and in terms of dollar value it was 89046 with a total of $490,000 sold, only in single family homes, no townhomes or condos.

