What does a half-million dollars buy in Las Vegas’ housing market?

$500,000 homes in Southern Nevada offer a diverse range of sizes and amenities.

It doesn’t carry the emotional heft or social cachet of $1 million, but a half-million dollar price tag is still pretty substantial.

And for potential homebuyers wishing to turn $500,000 into a new home, the Las Vegas Valley’s real estate market is happy to help.

We hopscotched around the valley to see what a half-million dollars will buy these days. The answer: Some pretty nice digs, many of them with plenty of living space and even an intriguing amenity or two.

It’s hardly surprising that swimming pools are a much-desired amenity in Southern Nevada, and the home at 8847 Pacific Bay Lane, listed at $490,0o0, has an in-ground pool and spa that sets off its large backyard.

The two-story home, built in 1990 and located near The Lakes, fills 2,088 square feet on an oversized 7,841-square-foot raised corner lot.

The three-bedroom, three-bath home features granite, stone and mill work in its design. Bathrooms feature high-end finishes.

There are two gas fireplaces, one in the family room and another in the living room, and a wrought iron banister. An in-ground pool and spa adorn the large backyard, and the home also is equipped with a four-car garage. (The home is still on the market but has already drawn some offers.)

Huge lot

The home at 8071 Martingale Lane in southeastern Las Vegas was built in 1977 so it might need a bit of updating. But the large pool — and scoring a half-acre of land with RV parking for $499,000 — might make up for it.

The single-story four-bedroom, three-bath home takes up 2,292 square feet on a 21,780-square-foot lot. There’s a two-car detached garage and a one-and-a-half car garage with a workshop.

A second master bedroom with a private entrance and remodeled bath can be used as a rental or guest quarters. The kitchen has granite countertops and tile flooring, and the family room has a wood-burning fireplace. Outside, there’s a covered patio and that in-ground pool and spa.

Aliante find

Literally pocket change shy of $500,000 is a three-bedroom, three-bath home at 3909 Fledgling Drive in North Las Vegas. Listed at $499,999, the single-story home was built in 2005 and is in gated Club Aliante.

The 2,611-square-foot home sits on a 7,841-square-foot lot, and furnishings include a custom gourmet kitchen equipped with stainless steel appliances, custom cabinets, granite countertops and an island.

There’s a fireplace in the great room, and space for a den or home office. The home also has a three-car garage with an epoxy floor, as well as a covered patio.

Courtly Henderson home

The 2,582-square-foot home at 837 Motherwell Ave. in Henderson, has three bedrooms and three baths. But recreational hoops players may pay greater attention to the finished backyard equipped with artificial turf and an area perfect for a home basketball court.

The two-story home, built in 2014, is listed for $500,000 and has an open floor plan and airy family room. It sits on a 5,227-square-foot lot and also has a large upstairs loft and a primary bedroom with a balcony.

The kitchen includes granite countertops and stainless steel appliances, and there’s a three-car garage.

Corner lot

The home at 1637 Dia Del Sol Way in Summerlin has a large and lush, green backyard. It’s not that surprising, though, because it’s equipped with synthetic turf that provides the foundation for at-home picnicking and family fun.

The four-bedroom, three-bath home lists for $500,000. Built in 1994, the two-story home fills 2,210 square feet on a corner lot of 5,663 square feet.

It also has an open kitchen with granite countertops and stainless steel appliances, and flooring is wood laminate and ceramic tile. Meanwhile, a gas fireplace can be found in the family room. The home has a two-car garage, and an awning recently was added to the patio area.

Spacing out

In the northwest valley, $499,900 is the asking price of a spacious two-story home at 5514 Moonlight Garden St. The five-bedroom, four-bath home, built in 2008, has 3,248 square feet of space, including a large upstairs loft and a master bedroom on the first floor with hardwood flooring. The lot encompasses 6,534 square feet.

The kitchen has granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. In the back, there’s a covered patio and a landscaped backyard with artificial turf. The home also has a three-car garage.

Three-story home

In the southwest, $499,900 also will cover the list price of a 3,048-square-foot home at 6087 Belvedere Canyon Ave. in Highlands Ranch.

The three-story home, built in 2014, has four baths and five bedrooms, with an upstairs master suite and a downstairs master suite with a second family room.

The kitchen has granite counters, a center island and breakfast bar, a bay window and pendant lighting. The home’s flooring consists of both carpeting and wood laminate, and there’s a covered balcony off the family room.

The landscaped backyard includes a covered patio and a putting green.

Contact John Przybys at jprzybys@reviewjournal.com. Follow @JJPrzybys on Twitter.