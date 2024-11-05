Here’s a look at where people in Las Vegas are looking to buy homes.

An aerial photo shows homes near Buffalo Drive, on Thursday, June 15, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @btesfaye

Home prices are largely starting to normalize across the country but remain high even as more homes come to the market.

Record-high mortgage rates are keeping homes largely unaffordable for most buyers. Even a percentage point increase can increase a monthly mortgage payment by more than $100.

That’s causing potential homeowners to expand their searches outside costly urban cores, especially when they can work from home.

Stacker examined data from Realtor.com’s Cross-Market Demand Report to see where people in Las Vegas are looking to buy homes. View share is based on page views of active listings on Realtor.com during the third quarter of 2024. It does not include international viewers.

#10. Chicago, IL

- View share: 1.4%

- Median listing price: $379,900

- Median listing price per square foot: $212

#9. Reno, NV

- View share: 1.5%

- Median listing price: $635,200

- Median listing price per square foot: $336

#8. Dallas, TX

- View share: 1.8%

- Median listing price: $439,450

- Median listing price per square foot: $206

#7. San Diego, CA

- View share: 1.9%

- Median listing price: $997,000

- Median listing price per square foot: $628

#6. Pahrump, NV

- View share: 2.5%

- Median listing price: $424,950

- Median listing price per square foot: $213

#5. Tucson, AZ

- View share: 2.6%

- Median listing price: $390,000

- Median listing price per square foot: $229

#4. Lake Havasu City, AZ

- View share: 2.9%

- Median listing price: $408,175

- Median listing price per square foot: $250

#3. Riverside, CA

- View share: 3.2%

- Median listing price: $599,000

- Median listing price per square foot: $339

#2. Phoenix, AZ

- View share: 4.4%

- Median listing price: $519,850

- Median listing price per square foot: $274

#1. Los Angeles, CA

- View share: 4.9%

- Median listing price: $1,154,440

- Median listing price per square foot: $677

This story features data reporting and writing by Elena Cox and is part of a series utilizing data automation across 369 metros.

