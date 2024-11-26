How much more expensive is a cup of coffee in Vegas since the pandemic?

Here’s what $500K will get you for a home in Las Vegas

A cup of coffee will likely run you 21 percent more now than it did before the pandemic, according to new data provided by UNLV.

The price of a cup of coffee started to shoot up dramatically in July 2021, according to the Consumer Price Index for All Urban Consumers: Coffee in U.S. city average statistics from the Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis. In comparison, the price of a cup of coffee actually dropped from 2014 to 2021.

The Coffee Price Index is a mix of prices for whole, roasted and ground coffee by the pound.

UNLV’s Lee Business School recently hosted a CBER Economic Forecast and provided some percentage changes regarding prices in Clark County from January 2019 to September 2024, calculating the overall inflation change as having gone up 21.8 percent.

This is just one of a number of rising costs hitting Las Vegas residents since the pandemic, as the median listing price for a home in the valley has gone up 52 percent since January of 2019, pushing many potential homebuyers out of the starter home market.

Grocery prices have also risen exponentially since the start of the pandemic as the cost of eggs has gone up 54 percent, and other items such as milk, soda and rice have also risen.

Gasoline prices have gone up 35 percent, and while prices have dropped in many places lately across the U.S., Nevada has yet to see a meaningful drop.

Car insurance premiums have risen 50 percent as Nevada ranks No. 4 in the country when it comes to overall rates partially due to Nevada’s relaxed alcohol laws and high number of partygoers, according to an insurance expert.

The cost of medical care has gone up 18 percent since the start of the pandemic pushing many low-income residents to choose between paying such things as energy bills and other essentials like food and medicine, according to the American Council for an Energy-Efficient Economy.

The average price of a movie, theater and concert ticket has also gone up 22 percent in Clark County.

UNLV got its source data from Realtor.com and the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics Consumer Price Index.

