Business

How the Welcome to Las Vegas sign has changed over the years

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
June 19, 2018 - 1:30 pm
 

The “Welcome to Fabulous Las Vegas” sign you see today isn’t exactly the original.

Perhaps that’s to be expected in a desert where violent winds and blistering sunlight can take a toll on any plastic, but it may surprise visitors who pose with one of the most photographed signs in the world.

First, some backstory: when it was erected in 1959, the sign was not immediately celebrated. The designer, Betty Willis, told the Review-Journal in 1998 that as the sign became outdated, she grew “squirmish” about how long it stayed up.

“Welcome to Las Vegas” sign designer Betty Willis poses with a photo of her sign in 2015. (Las Vegas News Bureau)

Clark County officials discussed tearing it down in the early 1970s, but locals objected. By the late ’90s the sign became stylish again. With the advent of digital cameras and the sign’s appearance on commemorative license plates, its fame took off and sign-related kitschy items became souvenirs.

In 2004, the Nevada Department of Transportation prompted people to photograph the sign from afar, saying that adding a crosswalk would make the site more dangerous.

“It would encourage more people,” Public Information Officer Bob McKenzie told Las Vegas CityLife. “It’s not a destination point where people should be going.”

The next year, The New York Times said that the sign surpassed “fur dice in the iconographic pantheon.”

Because the sign’s prominence is relatively recent, little history about it exists. Tracing its changes meant studying the handful of vintage public photographs that exist. The icon is barely (if at all) mentioned in local history books. Even the Review-Journal’s archive ignores it. The newspaper’s pages mentioned the sign only a few times a year until around 2001.

It may be simpler to start with what hasn’t changed. Young Electric Sign Co., which owns the landmark, said the metallic infrastructure – blue poles, red star, yellow frame, and seven silver dollars – is likely original.

What’s not as antique? The famed red, white and blue face.

In historic photos, the face appears pinstriped. That’s because the acrylic was corrugated to keep it rigid, YESCO’s senior vice president, Jeff Young, said.

On the original sign, the foot of the “F” was extended as well. (Willis said she never was satisfied with the handwritten “Fabulous” scrawl.)

The precise date of the sign’s first plastic surgery remains unclear; however, the stripes were gone by the time a 1978 photo was taken.

The sign was vandalized multiple times in 2009. Review-Journal file photo by John Gurzinski

Young told me he doesn’t know how many times the sign has been altered. The latest face transplant, he said, occurred circa 2009. On separate occasions, the sign was vandalized with a marker, splattered with paint and cracked by a rock. A new face proved the fastest fix after attempts at repairs.

He said he’s sure no one from YESCO took photos or videos of the transition.

“The county was very anxious about getting it done,” Young said. “There was a bit of a fervor.”

Another noticeable change to the sign involves YESCO’s logo.

When the sign was built, there was no trademark on its face. (YESCO acquired the sign in the early 1960s from Western Neon.)

A small, black YESCO logo appeared by 1998. Around 2010, the logo grew beyond its outline and changed to red. Six years later, the YESCO name moved to the right of the icon in a font three times as large.

Just because the logo changed doesn’t mean the sign got a new faceplate. Young said YESCO was careful about preserving the sign as much as possible.

Creative Commons video credit Kyle & Makenna Gott

I can’t help but wonder what became of the sign’s previous faces. They would undoubtedly be valuable collector’s items. Young said he’s sure the last version of the sign’s face was discarded. As for the original? Who knows.

One other perceptible change to the sign involves the electrical box and tubing which hug the left leg. Painted a matching blue, the box appeared by 2002. Today there are four boxes on the same leg, a noticeable metallic gray.

What other changes might the sign have seen? Perhaps its location. A Review-Journal article from 1998 stated that the sign moved south several times to remain on the outskirts. However, the sign’s 2009 registration form with the National Register of Historic Places stated “there have been reports that the sign was moved” but said there is no documentation of that with Clark County or YESCO.

Send your questions and feedback to hkeely@reviewjournal.com and follow me on Twitter: @HarrisonKeely.

 

ad-high_impact_4
Business
The Venetian gondoliers sing Italian songs
Gondolier Marciano sings a the classic Italian song "Volare" as he leads guests through the canals of The Venetian in Las Vegas. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Building In Logandale
Texas homebuilder D.R. Horton bought 43 lots in rural Logandale. (Eli Segall/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Indoor farming in Southern Nevada
Experts discuss Nevada's indoor farming industry. (Bailey Schulz/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Former Fontainebleau could have become a Waldorf Astoria
Months after developer Steve Witkoff bought the Fontainebleau last summer, he unveiled plans to turn the mothballed hotel into a Marriott-managed resort called The Drew. But if Richard “Boz” Bosworth’s plans didn’t fall through, the north Las Vegas Strip tower could have become a Waldorf Astoria with several floors of timeshare units. (Eli Segall/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
LVCVA CEO Rossi Ralenkotter announces plans to retire
Rossi Ralenkotter, CEO of the LVCVA, on Tuesday confirmed a Las Vegas Review-Journal report that he is preparing to retire. Richard N. Velotta/ Las Vegas Review-Journal
Cousins Maine Lobster to open inside 2 Las Vegas Smith’s stores
Cousins Maine Lobster food truck company will open inside Las Vegas’ two newest Smith’s at Skye Canyon Park Drive and U.S. Highway 95, and at Warm Springs Road and Durango Drive. Cousins currently sells outside some Las Vegas Smith’s stores and at Fremont Street and Las Vegas Boulevard. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Las Vegas home prices to continue to rise, expert says
Lawrence Yun, chief economist at the National Association of Realtors, gives homebuyers a pulse on the Las Vegas housing market. (Eli Segall/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
NV Energy announces clean energy investment
The company is planning to add six solar projects in Nevada, along with the state's first major battery energy storage capacity. Bailey Schulz/Las Vegas Review-Journal
3 Mario Batali restaurants on Las Vegas Strip to close
Days after new sexual misconduct allegations were made against celebrity chef Mario Batali, his company announced Friday that it will close its three Las Vegas restaurants July 27. Employees of Carnevino Italian Steakhouse, B&B Ristorante and Otto Enoteca e Pizzeria, all located in The Venetian and Palazzo resorts, were informed of the decision Friday morning. Bastianich is scheduled to visit the restaurants Friday to speak to employees about the next two months of operation as well as how the company plans to help them transition to new positions.
Nevada has its first cybersecurity apprenticeship program
The Learning Center education company in Las Vegas has launched the first apprenticeship program for cybersecurity in Nevada. It was approved by the State Apprenticeship Council on May 15. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Las Vegas union members voting to authorize the right to strike
Thousands of Las Vegas union members voting Tuesday morning to authorize the right to strike. A “yes” vote would give the union negotiating committee the power to call a strike anytime after June 1 at the resorts that fail to reach an agreement. (Todd Prince/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Small businesses struggle to find qualified candidates
A 2018 survey found that over two-thirds of small businesses in Nevada find it somewhat to very difficult to recruit qualified candidates. Bailey Schulz/Las Vegas Review-Journal
Nevada secretary of state website offers little protection against fraudulent business filings
Property developer Andy Pham tells how control of his business was easily seized by another person using the secretary of state website.
Caesars may be going solo in its marijuana policy
Several Southern Nevada casino companies aren’t following Caesars Entertainment’s lead on marijuana testing.
How much is the Lucky Dragon worth?
Less than a year-and-a-half after it opened, the Lucky Dragon was in bankruptcy.
Gyms and discount stores take over empty retail spaces
Grocery stores used to draw people to shopping centers. But many large retail spaces have been vacant since 2008. Discount stores like goodwill and gyms like EOS Fitness are filling those empty spaces, and helping to draw shoppers back in. K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal
Funding source of Las Vegas stadium for the Raiders is sound, expert says
The stadium is funded in part by $750 million of room taxes, the biggest such tax subsidy ever for a professional sports stadium. Robert Lang, executive director of Brookings Mountain West and The Lincy Institute at UNLV, says that is a good use of public funds. (Richard Velotta/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Las Vegas needs light rail, expert says
Robert Lang, executive director of Brookings Mountain West and the Lincy Institute said he is afraid of a "congestion mobility crisis." Las Vegas needs a light rail system, he said, to accommodate the city's growing number of attractions. (Richard Velotta/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Three takeaways from Wynn Resorts' Earnings Call
Matt Maddox came out swinging in his first earnings conference call as Wynn Resorts chief executive officer, boasting of record Las Vegas quarterly revenues and applicants lining up for work.
Star Wars VR Comes to Las Vegas
Sneak peak at the new "Star Wars: Secrets of the Empire" VR experience at the Grand Canal Shoppes.
Elaine Wynn continues her fight to change Wynn Resorts board
Elaine Wynn, the largest shareholder of Wynn Resorts Ltd., is seeking to kick a friend of her ex-husband Steve Wynn off the company’s board of directors. (Todd Prince/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Zillow is getting into house flipping in Las Vegas
Las Vegas Review-Journal real estate reporter Eli Segall says flipping houses has waned in popularity after the housing bubble burst.
Ellis Island Buys Mt. Charleston Lodge
Ellis Island, which operates a casino, brewery and hotel just off the Strip, purchased the Mt. Charleston Lodge in early April.
Casinos to be penalized for allowing drug-impaired customers to gamble
Nevada Gaming Commission Chairman Tony Alamo talks about an amendment making casinos subject to the same disciplinary standards of preventing people to gamble if impaired by drugs as they are for letting them play while intoxicated by alcohol.
Terrible Herbst to open large travel center in Southern Nevada
The 50,000-square-foot commercial travel center will include 96 fuel pumps and the third White Castle restaurant in Southern Nevada. Wade Tyler Millward reports.
Art Bell’s Top 10 Shows
A selection of radio host Art Bell’s most popular shows.
Hooters owner talks about room upgrades at his hotel-casino
George Ruff, founder and senior principal of Trinity Hotel Investors L.L.C., owner of Hooters Hotel and Casino in Las Vegas, talks about recent room upgrades at the hotel. K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal
Passengers Discuss Allegiant Air
Allegiant Air passengers voice their views on the airline at McCarran International Airport on April 16, 2018. (Bailey Schulz/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Longtime Las Vegas attorney John Momot dies at age 74
Criminal defense attorney John Momot, who represented mob figures and even played himself in the movie “Casino,” has died.
Trump Slams Amazon for Not Paying Enough in Taxes
Trump Slams Amazon for Not Paying Enough in Taxes Trump tweeted his concerns about the company on Thursday. This isn't the first time Trump commented on the issues via Twitter. August 2017 December 2017 Amazon did hold back on paying state taxes in 1995, but the company has been routinely collecting state sales taxes since then. In 2016, the company's report from the Securities and Exchange Commission confirmed it paid $412 million in taxes.
More in Business
TOP NEWS
News Headlines
Business Video
Home Front Page Footer Listing
Circular
You May Like

You May Like