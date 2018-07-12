Hundreds in line for ‘Pay Your Age’ day at Las Vegas Build-A-Bears

Hundreds lined up Thursday morning at Build-A-Bear stores in Las Vegas, as customers hoped to participate in a Pay Your Age Day promotion.
The deal allows customers to “Pay Their Age” to build a stuffed animal, capping at $29.
In Downtown Summerlin, the Build-A-Bear line stretched over 500 feet to the independently owned The Toy Box store.
At the end of the line, Heather Thomas and her 5-year-old daughter gave up on the promotion.
It’s too hot, she said.
“We waited an hour to get up (from Cream) to Toy Box,” she said of the stores on the same block.
Thomas guessed it would be another three hours to get to Build-A-Bear.
“I’m just not doing it. We’ll go to another store,” Thomas said.
Cindy, who declined to give her last name, made it inside the store with her daughter and three grandchildren, one 11 years old and twins 3 months old.
The kids decorated the bears, the family paid but left empty handed. The line to stuff the bears was an hour wait. They were told they could come back later in the week to stuff the bears and take them home.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
