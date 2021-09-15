97°F
Business

Ice cream maker to host job fair in Henderson

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
September 15, 2021 - 2:04 pm
 
(Wells Enterprises via Facebook)

Family-owned ice cream manufacturer Wells Enterprises will be hosting its first job fair in Henderson to fill more than 80 positions, and applicants will get a chance to enjoy free ice cream.

The hiring event will take place on Sept. 22 and 23 at Sunset Station Hotel and Casino, 1301 W. Sunset Road. It’s looking to fill year-round positions at its Henderson warehouse and new employees are being offered a hiring bonus, according to a company statement.

Based in Le Mars, Iowa, Wells Enterprises is the maker of Blue Bunny, Halo Top, Bomb Pop and Blue Ribbon Classics frozen treats as well as a manufacturer of licensed brands such as The Cheesecake Factory at Home.

Contact Subrina Hudson at shudson@reviewjournal.com. Follow @SubrinaH on Twitter.

