Ikea offering curbside pickup

If you’re longing for an outing to Ikea, things just got a little easier.

IKEA in Las Vegas, Friday, Nov. 30, 2018. Erik Verduzco Las Vegas Review-Journal @Erik_Verduzco

Ikea is now offering curbside pickup.

“In order to better serve our customers who are looking for affordable home furnishings solutions, we have made the decision to roll-out Click & Collect for curbside customer order pick-ups at IKEA Las Vegas beginning this week. We are using guidance from the CDC and state authorities to ensure that opening in this capacity is safe for co-workers and customers within the context of the local COVID-19 situation,” the company said in a statement.

The company did not have an estimated time frame for reopening the store to customers.