Business

In-flight drink could cost nearly as much as your Allegiant ticket

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
August 30, 2023 - 1:59 pm
 
Allegiant Airlines is advising its passengers to arrive at the airport at least three hours pri ...
Allegiant Airlines is advising its passengers to arrive at the airport at least three hours prior to the scheduled departure time because of a recent system update, according to its website. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya, File)

What if your in-flight drink cost nearly as much as a ticket to fly one-way to Reno or Mesa, Arizona?

With Allegiant Air’s new drink option, it could.

Allegiant added new liquor options to its in-flight menu for the summer that includes a $34.99 bottle of Johnnie Walker Blue Label Blended Scotch Whiskey.

The 50 mL-bottle is only available on Las Vegas flights, according to Allegiant’s website.

The Wall Street Journal reported Wednesday that Allegiant is the only airline offering the liquor, and has been successfully selling it on flights since June — especially on flights from McAllen and Laredo, Texas.

For just a few dollars more than the bottle, you could buy a one-way ticket to Reno (before taxes and fees) for $38 on Allegiant’s website.

Other one-way Allegiant flights that are selling for close to the cost of the scotch are:

  • Provo, Utah ($38)
  • Mesa, Arizona ($38)
  • El Paso, Texas ($38)
  • Austin, Texas ($40)
  • Fresno, California ($40)

Other drinks for sale on Allegiant’s summer premium liquor menu include Grey Goose ($14.99) and Don Julio Reposado ($14.99).

Half-sized bottles of Daou Wine are also sold on board for nearly half the cost of some low-price tickets, with a 375 mL-bottle of Chardonnay and Cabernet Sauvignon going for $19.99.

