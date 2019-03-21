Interim director of Nevada economic development office selected

Kristopher Sanchez

Kristopher Sanchez, director of international trade of Nevada Governor's office of economic development, speaks about international trade at the Urban Chamber of Commerce, 1951 Stella Lake St., on Friday, April 29, 2016. Jeff Scheid/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @jlscheid

Governor Steve Sisolak’s office announced the appointment of Kristopher Sanchez as interim director of the Governor’s Office of Economic Development.

According to a statement from the governor’s office released Wednesday, Sanchez has worked with the GOED since 2012, joining as the Southern Nevada regional director before moving on to become the director of international trade the next year.

As regional director, Sanchez facilitated governor-led trade missions to 14 countries and has negotiated more than 25 agreements with 10 countries.

Sanchez will assume the position April 2, following Paul Anderson’s departure as executive director.

At the GOED meeting Thursday, Sisolak said he is working with the board to find a permanent executive director.

“There’s no doubt that we’re keeping GOED and we’re moving forward expanding it,” he said. “It’s done incredible work. … We’re hopeful we’ll be able to find the right person to move the agency forward and continue.”

