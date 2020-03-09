Islands restaurant in Summerlin to close this week
Islands Fine Burgers & Drinks at Canyon Pointe shopping center will close on Sunday, according to a statement from the company, making way for Hash House A Go Go.
“For more than 12 years, Islands Fine Burgers & Drinks has proudly served the Summerlin community.
The location is the Islands chain’s only restaurant in Nevada, according to its website. Hash House A Go Go is expected to open in July at the spot, 10810 W. Charleston Blvd. It will be that restaurant’s sixth Las Vegas Valley location and its first in Summerlin.
Contact Alex Chhith at achhith@reviewjournal.com