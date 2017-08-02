ad-fullscreen
section-ads_high_impact_1
Business

JP Morgan Chase ordered to pay $4.6M over checking account reports

Reuters
August 2, 2017 - 11:03 am
 

WASHINGTON — The U.S. Consumer Financial Protection Bureau said on Wednesday it had ordered JPMorgan Chase & Co to pay $4.6 million for allegedly failing to make sure it reported accurate information for checking account screening reports.

The reports are used to determine who can open a bank account, and without having legally required processes to check the information it provided, the bank kept customers in the dark about why their applications were denied, CFPB Director Richard Cordray said in a statement.

Chase did not immediately respond to a request for comment. The CFPB said that it did not admit or deny the agency’s findings.

section-ads_high_impact_4
TOP NEWS
ad-315×600
pos-2 — ads_infeed_1
post-4 — ads_infeed_2
Local Spotlight
Business Video
high_impact_5
Home Front Page Footer Listing
Circular
You May Like

You May Like