La Bonita Supermarkets will be closed on Christmas Day

An aerial view of La Bonita supermarket which collapsed on on Friday, Aug. 13, 2021 at 2500 Desert Inn Road and Eastern in Las Vegas on Monday Aug. 16, 2021. (Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Vegas88s

La Bonita Supermarkets announced Thursday it would be temporarily closing its doors on Christmas Day, allowing employees to spend time with family and loved ones.

General Manager Armando Martinez said its the third consecutive year the grocer has closed operations on Dec. 25.

“We are convinced it is the right thing to do,” Martinez said in a statement. “In the past few years, we have asked a lot from our employees, and we are happy knowing they can spend such a special day with their family and friends.”

La Bonita will reopen on Dec. 26.

The more than 30-year-old company operates seven stores in the Las Vegas Valley, providing nearly 1,000 jobs.

In August, its location near Desert Inn Road and Eastern Avenue partially collapsed, briefly trapping about 25 people inside and injuring four. That location is temporarily closed, according to the company’s website.

