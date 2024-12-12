Large travel center opens along I-15 in North Las Vegas

A popular gas station and convenience store has opened its first Nevada location in North Las Vegas.

The new QuikTrip location at 5625 N. Lamb Blvd., located along Interstate 15 at Exit 50. This is the first location in Nevada. (QuikTrip)

An Oklahoma-based convenience store has expanded its footprint to Nevada.

QuikTrip, a leading gas station and convenience store, opened its first Nevada travel center in North Las Vegas, at 5625 N. Lamb Blvd. along Interstate 15 at exit 50. The location features a “larger lot and a more spacious store design than a traditional QT,” with 20 spaces for gas and six diesel bays.

Open for 24 hours, the location will include full-service kitchens for grab-and-go and custom made items such as pretzels, breakfast tacos and smoked barbecue sandwiches, fresh donuts, sub sandwiches, wraps, pizza by the slice and roller grill items. Customers will also be to grab cold brew coffees or frozen items.

“We are excited to bring QuikTrip’s signature commitment to quality and efficient service to the state of Nevada and the entertainment capital of the world,” said QuikTrip Corporate Communications Manager Aisha Jefferson in a statement.

Approximately two dozen new jobs will be created by the new location, which is currently hiring. QuikTrip offers benefits, advancement opportunities, competitive pay, tuition reimbursement, medical insurance and 401k benefits.

Founded in 1958, QuikTrip has over 1,100 locations and operates in 19 states, with over 31,000 employees.

Contact Emerson Drewes at edrewes@reviewjournal.com. Follow @EmersonDrewes on X.