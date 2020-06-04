Las Vegas casinos reopen after 78 days of being dark

Nevada casinos reopened for gaming at 12:01 am. Thursday, ushering in guests eager to try their luck 78 days after resorts were closed because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

People walk around the Fremont Street Experience as hotel-casinos reopen in downtown Las Vegas on Wednesday, June 3, 2020. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Janet Mountain sanitizes slot machines at the Plaza in downtown Las Vegas Wednesday, June 3, 2020. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Corinne Dumana cleans plexiglas in the bingo room at the Plaza in downtown Las Vegas Wednesday, June 3, 2020. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Jonathan Jossel, CEO of the Plaza, talks Wednesday, June 3, 2020, about preparations to reopen the downtown Las Vegas casino. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Signs welcome guests back to the Plaza in downtown Las Vegas Wednesday, June 3, 2020. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

A sign limiting elevators to four people at the Plaza in downtown Las Vegas Wednesday, June 3, 2020. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Decals marking social distancing with fun sayings at the Plaza in downtown Las Vegas Wednesday, June 3, 2020. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Guests receive a kit with a mask and hand sanitizer upon check-in at the Plaza in downtown Las Vegas Wednesday, June 3, 2020. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Playful social distancing sign in the check-in area at the Plaza in downtown Las Vegas Wednesday, June 3, 2020. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Informational sign at the Plaza in downtown Las Vegas Wednesday, June 3, 2020. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Free face masks and hand sanitizer on the roulette table at the Plaza in downtown Las Vegas Wednesday, June 3, 2020. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Bingo stations are socially distanced at the Plaza in downtown Las Vegas Wednesday, June 3, 2020. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Jonathan Jossel, CEO of the Plaza, talks Wednesday, June 3, 2020, about preparations to reopen the downtown Las Vegas casino. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Certain amenities, including buffets and shows, remain closed. Not all properties will reopen Thursday, and those that do will follow a new set of health and safety protocols. Guests can expect to see lots of plexiglass, masks and social distancing reminders.

12:15 a.m.

‘Ready to lose some money’

At Red Rock Resort, John and Christie Price were among the first inside the casino upon reopening. When they learned at 5 p.m. Wednesday that the casino was reopening, they packed a bag and drove in from California.

“I’m ready to lose some money,” John said.

12:13 a.m.

Timeless tradition

At Green Valley Ranch Resort in Henderson, every other seat has been removed at slot and video poker machines. Lots of people are enjoying a cigarette with their slot sessions. A timeless Vegas combo.

— Jim Barnes

12:01 a.m.

Downtown casinos reopen

A digital fireworks show on Fremont Street Experience’s LED canopy marked the occasion.

11:47 p.m.

‘I just want to gamble’

Shawn Berry is at the front of a line of about 75 people waiting to get inside Red Rock Resort. She said she doesn’t care about the changes inside.

“I just want to gamble,” Berry said.

11:33 p.m.

Street performers return

The Fremont Street Experience means the return of street performers who are a staple under the LED canopy.

Stanley Ponanski, 47, isn’t a veteran downtown Las Vegas street performer. He moved to Las Vegas nine months, and tonight will be his first on the job.

Previously working as a haunted house performer, his friend is a street performer and he heard how much money she made, so he wanted to give it a try.

“I wanted to try a different talent and do my own thing now,” Ponanski said.

He is painted silver as a statue and has the appearance of supporting himself in a squat on one leg.

“Kind of like a balancing statue,” he said.

Ahead of midnight Ponanski already had pulled in a good amount in tips and said he enjoyed the interaction with partygoers.

“I had people who thought I was fake and trying to figure out how I’m doing this with my leg power,” he said. “It’s amazing to see what people’s reactions are.”

— Mick Akers

11:32 p.m.

‘I did extend my trip’

At Red Rock Resort in Summerlin, James Mortensen, of Portland, Oregon, was asked if he came to town just for the casino reopening.

“I wish I could say I did, but no,” he said. “I did extend my trip for it, though.”

Mortensen, whose daughter recently moved to Las Vegas, said he was able to walk through the casino to go to the Yard House bar earlier and that they took his temperature and he had to wear a mask. He said there are fewer chairs, with every other machine empty.

“I’m glad I get to be here tonight,” he said. “It’s kind of cool that I’m going to be one of the first people back in there.”

11:29 p.m.

Social distancing

The practice is being enforced at Fremont Street Experience. A security guard came up to me as I was interviewing someone and asked me to social distance from the gentleman.

— Mick Akers

11:14 p.m.

21 and older?

Despite Fremont Street Experience advertising an age limit of 21 and older Wednesday night, families with small children have been spotted throughout the area.

— Mick Akers

Get the party started

Las Vegas hotel owner Derek Stevens is ready to get the party going again.

Stevens, who owns The D Hotel and the Golden Gate downtown, had some pregame excitement as guests started checking into his properties Wednesday morning in anticipation of gaming coming back.

“We opened the hotel at the Golden Gate and The D at 11 a.m. today, so I’ve already gotten the opportunity to see a lot of people check in,” Stevens said. “Everybody is checking in with a smile and are glad to be back in Las Vegas.”

Those checking in are from all over the United States, with some part of the 2,000 flights Stevens gave away to help kick-start Las Vegas during its first week of reopening.

“We’ve certainly had a good number of those people book rooms with us,” Stevens said.

Stevens expects to have people lined up and down the Fremont Street Experience waiting to get in at 12:01 a.m. Thursday.

“I expect it to be a full house here tonight,” Stevens said.

Those who are ready to jump back into the gambling action after midnight will do so with coronavirus-related safety measures in place. With capacity limited to 50 percent on the gaming floor, it won’t be the Las Vegas most are used to.

“We’re going to learn about that (how people react to the new safety protocols),” Stevens said. “I think everybody is going to come back and have a great time. That’s really the key thing, that everybody has a fun time and obviously they have to be safe to be able to have a fun time.

“They’re going to see some enhancements and some changes, but I think from a customer perspective I think they’re going to love this new Las Vegas.”

— Mick Akers

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.