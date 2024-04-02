71°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
Business

Las Vegas sees $0.12 gas increase in last week

A motorist fills up the tank of a vehicle at a Shell station Wednesday, July 5, 2023, in this A ...
A motorist fills up the tank of a vehicle at a Shell station Wednesday, July 5, 2023, in this AP file photo. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
More Stories
A slots player won a $1,172,262 progressive jackpot Saturday, March 30, 2024, on an IG ...
$1.1M slots jackpot hits at downtown Las Vegas casino
The proposed 46-floor King David Hotel that be developed near the Las Vegas Strip and would hol ...
Jewish-focused high-rise hotel proposed near Las Vegas Strip
The VillageMD location on Cliff Shadows Parkway is transitioning its operations to the locally- ...
Las Vegas clinic affiliated with Walgreens will stay open, transition to new owner
Properties along the Las Vegas Strip are seen on Friday, Feb. 9, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Bask ...
Leaving Las Vegas: Where people in Nevada are moving to most
Stacker
April 2, 2024 - 12:21 pm
 

Gasoline prices are sitting flat, on average, this week compared to last as Americans settle back into their routines following spring break travel in March.

Mid-Atlantic and Northeastern metros may still see gasoline prices rise higher, according to GasBuddy analyst Patrick De Haan. Retailers in those regions are still in the midst of their switchover to more expensive warm-weather fuel blends.

“Be prepared for somewhat of a punch,” De Haan said in a statement Monday.

The collapse of the Francis Scott Key Bridge in Baltimore could potentially impact prices over the next several months for consumers along the East Coast as logistics for transporting fuels were complicated by the loss of a key shipping corridor. Metros in California, Hawaii, Washington, and Nevada are experiencing the highest gas prices in the nation this week, according to AAA data.

Stacker compiled statistics on gas prices in Las Vegas (NV only) metro area using data from AAA. Gas prices are current as of April 1.

Las Vegas by the numbers

- Gas current price: $4.49

—- Nevada average: $4.44

- Week change: +$0.12 (+2.8%)

- Year change: +$0.23 (+5.5%)

- Historical expensive gas price: $5.61 (6/16/22)

- Diesel current price: $4.28

- Week change: -$0.02 (-0.4%)

- Year change: -$0.31 (-6.8%)

- Historical expensive diesel price: $6.03 (6/18/22)

Metros with the most expensive gas

#1. San Francisco, CA: $5.26

#2. San Rafael, CA: $5.25

#3. Santa Rosa, CA: $5.22

Metros with the least expensive gas

#1. Colorado Springs, CO: $2.97

#2. San Antonio, TX: $2.98

#3. Casper, WY: $2.99

This story features writing by Dom DiFurio and is part of a series utilizing data automation across 371 metros.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
MORE STORIES
recommend 1
Gas prices on the rise with seasonal switch
recommend 2
What will make more Nevadans buy EVs?
recommend 3
Leaving Las Vegas: Where people in Nevada are moving to most
recommend 4
High-speed train from Vegas to SoCal will be model for nation — if it succeeds
recommend 5
Walmart, Target are making key self-checkout changes
recommend 6
Stocks hit record highs after Fed forecasts interest rate cuts