Las Vegas Strip’s only movie theater closes

The Regal United Artists Showcase Theater, which was the only movie theater on the Strip, has been closed and will be replaced with a new tenant, owners of Showcase Mall said.

The Regal United Artists Showcase Theater will be replaced with a new tenant, said Jonathan Bennett, a spokesman for the owners of Showcase Mall, best known for its statues of M&M’s characters.

“Details to come in the next few months,” Bennett said.

Representatives with Regal did not return requests for comment. The movie theater occupied 40,000 square feet of space.

Recent investments in the mall include a remodeled Adidas store, new Skechers store and American Eagle Outfitters.

The Nakash family — whose Jordache Enterprises conglomerate includes clothing, agriculture and aviation investments — bought the property in phases in 2014 and 2015 with Gindi Capital for about $367 million.

The group also made the 10th-largest real estate deal of 2017 with its purchase of the Smith & Wollensky building in May for $59.5 million.

