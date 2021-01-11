Las Vegas to get new immersive entertainment venue

Illuminarium Experiences, an experiential entertainment brand, announced at CES 2021 that it has partnered with Osaka-based Panasonic to launch technology-driven custom entertainment venues, including one planned in Las Vegas.

In this Jan. 4, 2017, file photo, two men are silhouetted against the Panasonic sign at CES International, in Las Vegas. Illuminarium Experiences, an experiential entertainment brand, has partnered with Osaka-based Panasonic to launch technology-driven custom entertainment venues, including one in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong, File)

Las Vegas is set to get a new immersive entertainment venue.

Illuminarium Experiences, an experiential entertainment brand, has partnered with Osaka-based Panasonic to launch technology-driven custom entertainment venues.

The first three 30,000-square-foot venues are set to open in Atlanta, Miami and Las Vegas, according to a Monday news release from Panasonic.

The first venue, “WILD: The World’s First Virtual Safari,” is set to open in mid-2021 in Atlanta, and will take viewers on a journey where they can view African animals in their natural habitats. Illuminarium expects to have 25 to 30 venues open within the next five years.

The 360-degree immersive experiential entertainment centers “will provide visitors with communal, connective entertainment meant to be enjoyed as a shared human experience,” according to Panasonic.

The partnership between Illumination and Panasonic was announced at CES 2021.

