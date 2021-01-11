40°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Business

Las Vegas to get new immersive entertainment venue

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
January 11, 2021 - 8:34 am
 
In this Jan. 4, 2017, file photo, two men are silhouetted against the Panasonic sign at CES Int ...
In this Jan. 4, 2017, file photo, two men are silhouetted against the Panasonic sign at CES International, in Las Vegas. Illuminarium Experiences, an experiential entertainment brand, has partnered with Osaka-based Panasonic to launch technology-driven custom entertainment venues, including one in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong, File)

Las Vegas is set to get a new immersive entertainment venue.

Illuminarium Experiences, an experiential entertainment brand, has partnered with Osaka-based Panasonic to launch technology-driven custom entertainment venues.

The first three 30,000-square-foot venues are set to open in Atlanta, Miami and Las Vegas, according to a Monday news release from Panasonic.

The first venue, “WILD: The World’s First Virtual Safari,” is set to open in mid-2021 in Atlanta, and will take viewers on a journey where they can view African animals in their natural habitats. Illuminarium expects to have 25 to 30 venues open within the next five years.

The 360-degree immersive experiential entertainment centers “will provide visitors with communal, connective entertainment meant to be enjoyed as a shared human experience,” according to Panasonic.

The partnership between Illumination and Panasonic was announced at CES 2021.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Bailey Schulz at bschulz@reviewjournal.com. Follow @bailey_schulz on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
Old Vegas never grows old at The Bootlegger Bistro
Old Vegas never grows old at The Bootlegger Bistro
2
Las Vegas Strip crackdown yields more than 1,200 arrests
Las Vegas Strip crackdown yields more than 1,200 arrests
3
Nye County GOP chairman spins conspiracies online
Nye County GOP chairman spins conspiracies online
4
EDITORIAL: Biden poised to repeat Obama’s stimulus mistake
EDITORIAL: Biden poised to repeat Obama’s stimulus mistake
5
Henderson-based Parler faces backlash from Amazon, Google and Apple
Henderson-based Parler faces backlash from Amazon, Google and Apple
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
A "Now Hiring," sign is shown in the window of a restaurant, Thursday, Jan. 7, 2021, ...
140K jobs lost in December, first decline in months
By Christopher Rugaber The Associated Press

U.S. employers shed jobs last month for the first time since April, cutting 140,000 positions, clear evidence that the economy is faltering as the viral pandemic tightens its grip on consumers and businesses.