Las Vegas to get new immersive entertainment venue
Illuminarium Experiences, an experiential entertainment brand, announced at CES 2021 that it has partnered with Osaka-based Panasonic to launch technology-driven custom entertainment venues, including one planned in Las Vegas.
The first three 30,000-square-foot venues are set to open in Atlanta, Miami and Las Vegas, according to a Monday news release from Panasonic.
The first venue, “WILD: The World’s First Virtual Safari,” is set to open in mid-2021 in Atlanta, and will take viewers on a journey where they can view African animals in their natural habitats. Illuminarium expects to have 25 to 30 venues open within the next five years.
The 360-degree immersive experiential entertainment centers “will provide visitors with communal, connective entertainment meant to be enjoyed as a shared human experience,” according to Panasonic.
The partnership between Illumination and Panasonic was announced at CES 2021.
