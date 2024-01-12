Las Vegas trucking center sells for $85M

A trucking center in Las Vegas has been sold for a hefty price tag as part of a bankruptcy deal.

A Yellow Corp. trucking center in Las Vegas has been sold for $85 million, property records show.

The 13.6-acre parcel is about three miles away from Allegiant Stadium near the intersection of South Decatur Boulevard and West Sunset Road.

XPO Inc., a shipping and trucking company, announced in December the $870 million purchase of 26 Yellow trucking centers and the leasing of another two centers as part of Yellow’s bankruptcy proceedings. Yellow filed for bankruptcy in August and is selling $1.88 billion in assets to multiple buyers.

Last month it was unclear if the Vegas trucking center was being sold or leased in the deal.

XPO touted its acquisition of Yellow trucking centers as a way to better serve customers and increase the efficiency of its national transportation network.

