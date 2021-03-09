59°F
weather icon Mostly Cloudy
Las Vegas NV
Business

Late March job fair set for Fremont Street Experience

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
March 9, 2021 - 10:55 am
 
Visitors to downtown enter Fremont Street Experience on Saturday, Feb. 13, 2021, in Las Vegas. ...
Visitors to downtown enter Fremont Street Experience on Saturday, Feb. 13, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
Golden Nugget at the Fremont Street Experience in downtown Las Vegas Monday, Feb. 1, 2021. (K.M ...
Golden Nugget at the Fremont Street Experience in downtown Las Vegas Monday, Feb. 1, 2021. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto
In this Dec. 19, 2019, file photo, people ride SlotZilla zip line at the Fremont Street Experi ...
In this Dec. 19, 2019, file photo, people ride SlotZilla zip line at the Fremont Street Experience in downtown Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

The Fremont Street Experience is planning a job fair to add staff for the summer season.

The event will be March 25 from 2 to 4 p.m. at Level 4 of the Fremont Experience parking garage, 425 Fremont St.

Available positions include SlotZilla ride operator, retail sales associates, attractions maintenance helper, custodian, maintenance assistant and security officer.

All positions are full time and a current resume is requested for all prospective employees.

Prospective employees must apply online prior to arrival at https://vegasexperience.com/about-us/jobs/.

For more information, please visit vegasexperience.com or call 702-678-5600.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com. Follow @Marv_in_Vegas on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
Las Vegas husband, wife sue producers of ‘Property Brothers’
Las Vegas husband, wife sue producers of ‘Property Brothers’
2
How much is former President Trump worth?
How much is former President Trump worth?
3
Raiders on verge of adding, cutting cornerbacks
Raiders on verge of adding, cutting cornerbacks
4
Next stimulus payments could be days away
Next stimulus payments could be days away
5
8 streets in downtown Las Vegas to be closed for a month as test run
8 streets in downtown Las Vegas to be closed for a month as test run
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.