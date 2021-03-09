Late March job fair set for Fremont Street Experience
The Fremont Street Experience is planning a job fair to add staff for the summer season.
The Fremont Street Experience is planning a job fair to add staff for the summer season.
The event will be March 25 from 2 to 4 p.m. at Level 4 of the Fremont Experience parking garage, 425 Fremont St.
Available positions include SlotZilla ride operator, retail sales associates, attractions maintenance helper, custodian, maintenance assistant and security officer.
All positions are full time and a current resume is requested for all prospective employees.
Prospective employees must apply online prior to arrival at https://vegasexperience.com/about-us/jobs/.
For more information, please visit vegasexperience.com or call 702-678-5600.
Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com. Follow @Marv_in_Vegas on Twitter.