Lee Canyon’s Hillside Lodge holding grand opening

After months of being closed for construction, Lee Canyon will celebrate the grand opening of its Hillside Lodge next month.

The new 10,000-square-foot Hillside Lodge at the Lee Canyon ski resort, shown under construction in November, marks the most significant transformation in the resort's history, said Lee Canyon's marketing director, Jim Seely. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

After months of being closed for construction, Lee Canyon is back in business, starting this weekend.

The ski resort closed down during regular summer operations this year to allow for construction of the Hillside Lodge. The season opening will be this Saturday, and Lee Canyon is set to hold a grand opening celebration the weekend of Jan. 10.

A ribbon-cutting ceremony will kick off the festivities on Friday, Jan. 10 at 10 a.m., followed by a reception with light refreshments. The next day, Lee Canyon will host the fifth annual Chris Ruby Cup — a ski and snowboard race that benefits the Nevada Donor Network — from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. On Sunday, Jan. 12, guests can listen to live music on the new lodge’s deck from noon to 4 p.m.

The two-story property is located near the resort’s main lodge. Amenities include a heated terrace, patio dining space, bistro, expanded restroom facilities and a ski-in, ski-out bar. It also will include an event space for meetings, weddings and other special events.

Lee Canyon’s lifts will operate from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. The celebration will be at 6725 Lee Canyon Road in Las Vegas.

