Business

Legal Aid Center addresses evictions as rental help winds down

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
January 17, 2023 - 9:17 am
 
Updated January 17, 2023 - 10:21 am
A Las Vegas Justice Court eviction notice is posted on a residentÕs door at the Siena Suites where Metro service calls are high on Thursday, Oct. 21, 2021, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

The Legal Aid Center of Southern Nevada conducted a briefing on evictions Tuesday, saying tens of thousands of Clark County households are struggling to pay their rent.

Housing affordability and evictions comprise “the biggest issue facing our community,” the nonprofit law firm said in a news release. It added that the Civil Law Self-help Center at downtown Las Vegas’ Regional Justice Center is assisting “300 people a day who are seeking help because they are at imminent risk of eviction.”

The briefing comes as a key source of pandemic-era financial help winds down.

Clark County’s emergency rental assistance program known as CHAP — the Cares Housing Assistance Program — will no longer accept applications starting Jan. 23, county officials announced late last month.

Since the onset of the COVID-19 crisis almost three years ago, CHAP allocated more $375 million in rental assistance to 70,000-plus households and utility assistance to 60,000 households, the county said in a news release.

CHAP will now “transition into new assistance programs” to help Southern Nevadans facing eviction for non-payment of rent, the release added.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Eli Segall at esegall@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0342. Follow @eli_segall on Twitter.

