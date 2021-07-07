Longtime journalist Scott Dickensheets named R-J features editor

Scott Dickensheets oversees entertainment, food, travel and lifestyle coverage for the newspaper and its website, and he will lead rjmagazine.

Scott Dickensheets (courtesy)

Longtime Las Vegas journalist Scott Dickensheets has been named the Review-Journal’s new features editor.

Dickensheets, who started work June 21, oversees entertainment, food, travel and lifestyle coverage for the newspaper and its website. His duties also include leading rjmagazine, the upcoming relaunch of neon and the Sunday ENT section. He takes over for Laura Schwed, who retired last month.

He is looking forward to doing “some good work for a publication that’s fast-moving and challenging.”

“I’m up for one last big challenge,” Dickensheets said. “This is a really good place to do that.”

He has worked in Las Vegas journalism since 1985. From 2013 until earlier this year, Dickensheets was deputy editor of Nevada Public Radio’s Desert Companion magazine. Dickensheets also was an editor of the Stephens Media alternative weekly Las Vegas CityLife from 2011-2013.

Before that, he spent nearly two decades with Greenspun Media Group, where he served stints as an assistant city editor, assistant features editor, features columnist, metro columnist, managing editor of Las Vegas Life magazine and about eight years as editor in chief of Las Vegas Weekly.

Dickensheets also has edited or co-edited seven books in the “Las Vegas Writes” anthology series.

Review-Journal Executive Editor Glenn Cook said Dickensheets’ deep Las Vegas roots will bring a fresh approach to the features desk.

“Scott brings decades of top-notch storytelling experience and local institutional knowledge to the Review-Journal,” Cook said. “Readers will quickly appreciate his deep understanding of entertainment, arts and culture and the things that make Las Vegas and Nevada so unique. We’re thrilled to have him on our team.”

Dickensheets called the move to the Review-Journal “a culmination of a long, oddly shaped arc.”

Born near Grand Junction, Colorado, he grew up in Henderson and graduated from Basic High School. Dickensheets said he will lean on his experience outside of newspapers to bring a new flair to the features desk.

“When you work for magazines and weeklies, there are liberties inherent in those forms and things you can do that aren’t typical for newspapers,” he said. “I want to bring some of that sensibility back to the newspaper. I imagine, over time, readers will see a different sort of style and voice emerge from the section.”

Contact Dylan Svoboda at dsvoboda@reviewjournal.com. Follow @dylanksvoboda on Twitter.