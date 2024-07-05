Looking for a drag show? Here are Vegas’ LGBTQ+ bars

Las Vegas is more than just the Strip. Here’s a list of the city’s gay bars.

The Eden is made with Malfy con limone gin, raspberry, lemon and egg white at The Garden, a new gay lounge/restaurant in the downtown Arts District. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

After a dozen years promoting LGBTQ parties on and off the Las Vegas Strip, Eduardo Cordova finally opened new ultralounge/restaurant The Garden in the downtown Arts District. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Las Vegas is known for its array of bars and nightclubs along the Strip and throughout the valley, but what bars are known for serving the LGBTQ community?

Gay bars have served an important role in the LGBTQ community.

“Gay bars have become a staple in our community… Gay bars are still safe havens for our community to participate in community, a place we can openly be ourselves without fear of ridicule or sex/gender based violence,” said AJ Huth, the director of public affairs for The Center, a community center that serves the LGBTQ community.

“Gay bars were the original meeting place for the gay community. In early days, many LGBTQ people had to hide who they were and gay bars became a place to gather, find friends and lovers, and be themselves,” he add.

— Phoenix Bar and Lounge, a locally owned gay bar located down the street from Palace Station. The Phoenix offers karaoke, pool and drag shows.

— Queen Las Vegas is located on the same property as Thunderbird Hotel and is the only LGBTQ+ bar on the Las Vegas Strip.

— Piranha Nightclub, located close to UNLV, offers drag nights, bottle service, and music from DJs.

— Gipsy Nightclub offers mixers, karoke, drag nights and guest DJs. Piranha Nightclub and Gipsy Nightclub are bars located in an area near the near the Virgin Hotel and Casino, historically known as the “Fruitloop.”

— The Garage is a gay sports bar and tavern located near UNLV.

— Bent Inn & Pub is a gay and locally-owned pub located inside a resort, offering a pool for customers. Bent Inn & Pub is walking distance from Fremont Street.

— The Garden, located in the Arts District, offers bottle service and hosts drag brunch every weekend.

— A piano bar open since 2009, Don’t Tell Mama, offers live music and singing bartenders and is located on Fremont Street.

Contact Annie Vong at avong@reviewjournal.com.