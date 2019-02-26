Macayo Vegas closing two locations in Las Vegas

Macayo Vegas at 8245 W. Sahara Ave. will be closing on March 10. (Google)

Fans of Macayo Vegas mourned the news of the longtime Las Vegas restaurants’ closing on Monday.

After nearly 60 years of serving everything from enchiladas to rellenos to chicken tortilla soup and fried ice cream, the restaurant located at 8245 W. Sahara Ave., said it would be closing on March 10.

“To our loyal customers, thank you for allowing us to serve you for the last 59 years,” the restaurant posted on its Facebook page. “Unfortunately Macayo’s on West Sahara will be closing as of March 10TH, 2019. Please come in and join us in a celebration of our long history serving the Las Vegas Valley.”

Macayo’s other location at 741 E. Charleston Blvd., also will be closing, although a specific date was not announced.

But loyal patrons, take heart. In another Facebook post, Macayo left open the door for another location to reopen.

“We are putting together an email list so when we open a new location we can let you know where and when,” the post said.