Major Las Vegas union buys office park near Chinatown for $22M

An office park near Las Vegas’ Chinatown swapped hands between two major organizations in a $22.35 million sale, Clark County records show.

The Culinary Union bought an office park near Las Vegas' Chinatown from Southwest Gas for $22.35 million. June 26, 2024 (Sean Hemmersmeier / Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The Culinary Union Local 226 bought just under 17 acres of land at the southeast intersection of Spring Mountain and Lindell Roads from Southwest Gas in January, property records show. The 17 acres contain several office buildings, parking lots and an undeveloped 2 acre parcel of land.

It’s unclear what Culinary’s plans for the office park and the land are, as the union didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment. The campus doesn’t appear to be currently occupied.

The office park property would join the Culinary Union’s 2.66-acre headquarters just north of The Strat in the union’s property holdings. The union also has two health centers in the valley.

The office park formerly served as Southwest Gas’ Las Vegas headquarters. The utility bought the office park in 2014 for $16.5 million, county records show.

Southwest Gas didn’t immediately comment on the sale.

Southwest Gas has moved its office presence to southwest Las Vegas and occupies two buildings near the intersection of Durango Drive and Wigwam Avenue. Southwest Gas bought one of these buildings in 2019 for about $12.9 million and bought the other building in 2020 for $12 million, county records show.

