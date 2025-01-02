Major North Las Vegas development could break ground this year

The project is slated to include a popular fast food restaurant as well as other eateries, retailers office space and more.

Building and site plans for the first phase of the Hylo Park development. (Submitted by Agora Realty)

This is an artist’s drawing of the Vegas Golden Knights’ planned hockey facility, in partnership with North Las Vegas to be incorporated in the Hylo Park mixed-use development. (Mick Akers/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

An updated rendering of the Hylo Park development on the former sites of the Texas Station and Fiesta Rancho casinos. (Agora Realty and Management)

An anticipated North Las Vegas project received its first OK from city officials and plans to break ground in 2025.

The $380 million project called Hylo Park, will be built on the empty lot that formerly housed the Texas Station and Fiesta Rancho casinos. In early December, the North Las Vegas Planning Commission approved plans for the south end of the project from developer Agora Realty for quick-service restaurants and retail establishments, including an In-N-Out Burger.

“(I’m) out on the streets all the time and seeing that empty lot, I am super excited to see this finally developed,” said Commissioner Esmeralda Villeda during the Dec. 11 meeting. “So thank you all so much for all that you’ve done for our city.”

Both casinos closed during the pandemic and were razed in 2022 and 2023, respectively, leaving a 73-acre lot in its place. Developers plan to break ground on the new project this year.

The portion approved at the planning commission is the 11.4 acres on the southeast corner of Rancho Drive and Lake Mead Boulevard. According to city requirements, Agora Realty must submit final development plans for each phase of the project.

Six buildings were included in the approved plans for the south end of the project, with 394 parking spaces.

Called Building A, the largest structure at over 76,000 square feet, will include one 40,000 square-foot retail store, one 21,912 square-foot store, inline retail at 12,500 square feet and a storage unit for the landlord.

Buildings B, C and E will be for fast food restaurants. A 3,860-square-foot In-N-Out is proposed for Building E. Building D will be 3,352 square feet of office space.

All buildings, with the exception of the In-N-Out, will be tan and beige, with black brick veneer and a metal parapet. The theme will run throughout the entire proposed commercial center to “ensure a cohesive modern design,” the developer said.

Master Plan for Hylo Park

The entirety of the Hylo Park project was envisioned as a walkable mixed-use residential community that doubles as an “Olympic village” for youth sports, Cary Lefton, CEO of Agora Realty, told the Review-Journal in April.

Additional plans include a 175-room hotel, nearly 700 residential units, a car wash, child care center, a vocational school, ice rink and indoor and outdoor recreation centers and liquor stores. The ice rink and parking garage are left over from the former casinos.

To create that Olympic village atmosphere, the Hylo Park project will include a 158,000 square-foot indoor “multisport” facility; an outdoor field that can host soccer games, outdoor events and watch parties; and a 30,000-square-foot “educational sports school” for kids, Lefton said.

In 2023, there was talks of a 100,000-square-foot, $20 million, two-sheet ice hockey rink, with Vegas Golden Knights as the operators and Agora as the manager and programmer. An operating agreement was signed and was expected to begin in November 2023, however there has been no news since.

Contact Emerson Drewes at edrewes@reviewjournal.com. Follow @EmersonDrewes on X.