More events may be coming near Las Vegas Ballpark

The Las Vegas Ballpark® in Downtown Summerlin, home of the Las Vegas Aviators® Triple-A baseball team, makes final preparations on April 8th, 2019, the night before opening day. (Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Vegas88s

The Howard Hughes Corp. is looking to host events in a vacant site located near residential developments.

According to documents from Clark County, the real estate development company is looking to get a permit that would allow up to 20 temporary outdoor commercial events per year on an undeveloped 117 acre project site near the Las Vegas Ballpark, at the intersection of Griffith Peak Drive and South Town Center Drive.

Documents show existing multiple family and single family residential developments are located immediately to the east and south of the site.

Howard Hughes Corp. is looking for permission to conduct “live entertainment beyond daytime hours,” including fireworks, according to docuements. It is also looking to reduce the distance required between the residential developments and live entertainment, outside activities, structures and signs.

Some local residents have voiced concern over the planned event space. A flyer posted on a mailbox in Summerlin warns that the event could bring unwanted noise, traffic and general disruption, and advises neighbors to attend an upcoming Clark County Planning Commission public hearing.

A vote on the permit request is scheduled for Tuesday. The commission staff has recommended the board deny part of the permit, including the company’s request to conduct live entertainment beyond daytime hours and reduce the setback between the events and the residential developments.

“Staff finds the request is a self-imposed burden and the setback reduction may have an adverse and negative impact on the abutting residential development,” according to Clark County documents.

