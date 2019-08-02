More firework shows may be coming to Las Vegas Ballpark

Howard Hughes Corp. says it’s not looking to bring noisy festivals near the Las Vegas Ballpark.

Fireworks go off above the Las Vegas Ballpark after the Las Vegas Aviators defeated the Reno Aces in a 3-2 walk-off win in Las Vegas on Wednesday, July 3, 2019. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Fireworks go off above Las Vegas Ballpark after the Las Vegas Aviators defeated the Reno Aces 3-2 in Las Vegas on Wednesday, July 3, 2019. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Fireworks go off above Las Vegas Ballpark after the Las Vegas Aviators defeated the Reno Aces 3-2 in Las Vegas on Wednesday, July 3, 2019. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Howard Hughes Corp. says it’s not looking to bring noisy festivals near the Las Vegas Ballpark.

An agenda item the Clark County Planning Commission is set to review Tuesday says the real estate development company is looking to get a permit that would allow up to 20 temporary outdoor commercial events per year on an undeveloped 117-acre project site near the ballpark, at the intersection of Griffith Peak Drive and South Town Center Drive.

Documents show existing multiple-family and single-family residential developments are located immediately to the east and south of the site.

A flyer posted on some mailboxes in Summerlin this week about the permit application suggested some are opposed to the plan. The paper outlined what the permit would allow with the words “Help us stop them” handwritten across the top, and warned that the events could bring unwanted noise, traffic and general disruption.

Thomas Warden, a spokesman for the Howard Hughes Corp., said the item going before the Planning Commission is merely looking for permission to display fireworks after five or six Aviators games a year.

“We are working with County Planning staff to clarify the issue,” he said via email.

The report’s text shows the permit would grant Howard Hughes Corp. permission to conduct “live entertainment beyond daytime hours” and reduce the distance required between the residential developments and live entertainment, outside activities, structures and signs.

Clark County spokesman Dan Kulin said the planning commission will be considering the report in full — including the ability to conduct live entertainment — but “it is our understanding that the applicant intends to clarify their application during the meeting to offer further limitations on the specific types of events and the number of events.”

Contact Bailey Schulz at bschulz@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0233. Follow @bailey_schulz on Twitter.