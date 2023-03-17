Need a new job? Massive hiring event will have 20K available positions

Hundreds of employers will be looking to fill thousands of job openings during the annual Spring Job Fair on March 24.

Marison Campos, a recruiter with MGM Resorts International, talks to Abebe Yimer of Las Vegas during the Spring Job Fair at the Las Vegas Convention Center Friday, April 15, 2022. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

James Rodriguez talks to Dawn Reitz, senior human resources analyst with Clark County, during the Spring Job Fair at the Las Vegas Convention Center Friday, April 15, 2022. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Job seekers visit booths during the Spring Job Fair at the Las Vegas Convention Center Friday, April 15, 2022. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

The massive hiring event will feature more than 130 employers and be held at the Las Vegas Convention Center from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Parents will also be able to take advantage of free on-site child care, according to a news release.

And this year will feature a new “Virtual After Party,” where employers will be able to hold follow-up interviews with job candidates the following week.

The Spring Job Fair is hosted by Clark County Chairman Jim Gibson and Commissioner Tick Segerblom in partnership with the EmployNV Business Hub.

Last year’s event, held in April, drew in more than 6,000 job seekers and about 450 candidates received a job offer on the spot.

Some of the companies who will be looking to hire March 24 include MGM Resorts International, FedEx, Cox Communications, Konami Gaming Inc. and the Boring Co., among others.

A spokesperson for EmployNV Business Hub said in a statement that employers will be “looking for everything from lifeguards to senior analysts.”

Job seekers are encouraged to bring multiple copies of their resume as well as “dress for success.” EmployNV Career Hub will also be available to offer quick resume reviews and employment help.

The Southern Nevada Health District will be offering free flu shots and COVID-19 vaccinations and boosters.

Parking will be free in adjacent lots, and the Boring Co.’s Vegas Loop will be open to attendees at no cost.

Free child care will be available for potty-trained children between 3 and 6 years old, but space is only available for 50 kids at the center, operated by Kids Quest. Applicants are encouraged to sign up for the child care service on the Spring Job Fair registration page at https://bit.ly/2023SpringJobFair.

“We know access to quality childcare can be a barrier when looking for a job which is why it was important to us to work with Kids Quest to offer this free service,” Gibson said in a news release.

Contact Sean Hemmersmeier at shemmersmeier@reviewjournal.com. Follow @seanhemmers34 on Twitter.