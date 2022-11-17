59°F
Business

Nevada adds more jobs in October, third-largest monthly increase

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
November 17, 2022 - 12:11 pm
 
Nevada gained 7,500 jobs in October, the third-largest monthly increase in the past year, according to a report from Nevada’s employment office on Thursday.

The total number of jobs sits at 1,471,800, or 55,500 more jobs than October 2021 and 22,200 jobs higher than before the pandemic.

The Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation reported the Las Vegas metro area added a seasonally adjusted 4,900 jobs last month. The Reno metro area, meanwhile, lost 500 jobs and Carson City gained 100.

The unemployment rate in October was 4.6 percent, an increase of 0.2 percentage points from the previous month but a decrease of 0.8 percentage points year over year.

“This report continues to show a strong labor market in Nevada. The gain in jobs over the month was one of the higher levels in the past year, and the unemployment rate mirrored the national trend, rising slightly as labor force participation increased to the highest level this year,” David Schmidt, DETR’s chief economist, said in a news release.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

McKenna Ross is a corps member with Report for America, a national service program that places journalists into local newsrooms. Contact her at mross@reviewjournal.com. Follow @mckenna_ross_ on Twitter.

