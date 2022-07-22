97°F
Nevada breaks record, regains all jobs lost during pandemic

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
July 22, 2022 - 10:07 am
 
Updated July 22, 2022 - 10:12 am
Job seeker AnneMarie Lerate of North Las Vegas, left, talks to Amber Whitney of Homewatch Caregivers during JobFest 2021 at the Las Vegas Convention Center Tuesday, Dec. 7, 2021. The job fair was put on by Gov. Steve Sisolak, the Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation and the Governor's Office of Economic Development. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Nevada set an all-time employment record in June, officially recovering all of the jobs lost during the COVID-19 pandemic, Gov. Steve Sisolak announced Friday.

The state reached 1,452,600 jobs in June, 3,000 more than the previous record from February 2020, Sisolak said in a joint statement with the Nevada Department of Employment Training and Rehabilitation. The U.S. as a whole is still down 500,000 jobs from its peak.

Nevada added 7,600 jobs in June and is up 90,400 jobs since June 2021, an annual increase of 6.6 percent.

Nevada’s unemployment rate in June was 4.7 percent, down o.2 percentage points from May and down 2.5 percentage points compared to June 2021.

“Nevada’s economy passed another benchmark this month, recovering all of the jobs that were lost during the COVID pandemic, and doing so in a way that has more Nevadans working in better-paying jobs than before the pandemic,” Sisolak said in a statement. “Nevada has never had more jobs than we do today, and we will keep working to keep Nevada moving forward.”

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

