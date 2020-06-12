101°F
weather icon Partly Cloudy
Las Vegas NV
Business

Nevadans must accept job offer or risk losing unemployment pay

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
June 12, 2020 - 11:39 am
 
Updated June 12, 2020 - 12:00 pm

The phone rang every day, but anxiety prevented an answer.

D’Ahna Mitchell, 21, knew who was on the other end and what they were calling about, but fear of contracting the coronavirus kept her from picking up. It would be about a week before she did.

The retail shop where she worked part time had opened up, and Mitchell’s boss was asking her to return to work.

“The last thing I wanted to do was go in,” Mitchell said. “I was just trying to put it off as much as I could.”

Mitchell accepted her return to work once she learned she could risk losing her unemployment benefits — the reward for her many phone calls to the Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation — if she said no.

Nevada is among several states in which people cannot continue receiving unemployment benefits if they’ve turned down a suitable job offer.

Federal guidelines

The U.S. Department of Labor allows flexible guidelines to states on who can qualify for unemployment insurance benefits under the CARES Act, particularly when it comes to the work search requirement, which Nevada has indefinitely waived.

However, DETR spokeswoman Rosa Mendez said, the federal guidelines are clear and rigid on accepting work: “no such flexibility was given for refusal of suitable work.”

“You must be willing to accept and claim employment if asked to go back to work,” DETR Director Heather Korbulic recently said of pandemic unemployment assistance claimants — those who are self-employed or independent contractors — though it also applies to traditional filers. “You will not receive any additional benefits if you refuse the offer.”

Fear alone isn’t enough to refuse work, according to labor department guidelines.

Nevadans who refuse work are likely to need a sick note. Those deemed to have refused work without one run the risk of an employer contacting DETR.

Employers are federally mandated to contact DETR if an employee turns down work, Mendez said.

There are exceptions for people with COVID-19, or people who have a family member or someone in the household with the disease, as well as for people who have child care issues or other COVID-19-specific issues under the CARES Act, Mendez said. Those people would probably qualify for unemployment benefits under the same program as those who are self-employed and independent contractors.

Elsewhere

Several states, including South Carolina and Alabama, have also told workers they cannot receive unemployment benefits if they’ve turned down a suitable job offer.

However, some states such as Colorado and California provide a little more wiggle room.

In California, those with compromised immune systems, serious chronic health problems such as heart disease, lung disease or diabetes or who are over age 65 are considered at higher risk and can refuse work, according to the state’s Employment Development Department.

Online guidelines indicate a worker has “good cause” not to return to work and remains eligible for unemployment benefits if their job isn’t an essential service and within a reopening industry.

The state agency also considers a job offering less money than the prevailing wage reason enough to not return to work and continue receiving benefits.

Some states “will be liberal about it” and recognize the risk of catching COVID-19 may be legitimate grounds to stay home without losing unemployment benefits, according to Gary Burtless, an economist with the Brookings Institution, a Washington, D.C.-based think tank.

“Who knows if it’s safe enough to go back?” Burtless posed.

That concern kept Mitchell from immediately returning to one of her part-time jobs.

She’s been back at work for a couple of weeks now, and she credits her employer with implementing strong sanitation and protection procedures, such as plexiglass barriers at the register and separate hand-sanitizer bottles for employees and customers.

“They’re doing a lot, and I truly appreciate it,” Mitchell said.

Still, the fear lingers. Mitchell has a family to support and rent to pay, so there’s little choice but to put her mask on and keep working.

“I pray and I hope that nothing happens,” she said.

Contact Mike Shoro at mshoro@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5290. Follow @mike_shoro on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
Some Las Vegas casino workers say jobs not safe as resorts reopen
Some Las Vegas casino workers say jobs not safe as resorts reopen
2
Fiore stands by comments, but apologizes to anyone who was offended
Fiore stands by comments, but apologizes to anyone who was offended
3
State official: No ‘second wave’ yet in COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations
State official: No ‘second wave’ yet in COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations
4
Sisolak plans furloughs, freezes and few layoffs to patch budget hole
Sisolak plans furloughs, freezes and few layoffs to patch budget hole
5
Number of new COVID-19 cases surges in Nevada, Clark County
Number of new COVID-19 cases surges in Nevada, Clark County
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
Business Videos
Many Las Vegas guests ignoring COVID-19 protocols
Casinos are putting safety first but many Las Vegas guests are not socially distancing.
As Las Vegas casinos reopen, not every employee is convinced it's safe to go back.
As Las Vegas casinos reopen, some employees aren't convinced it's safe to go back.
Visitors return to Las Vegas
Guests returned to Las Vegas casinos throughout the weekend. Casinos reopened on Thursday after being closed for 78 days because of the coronavirus pandemic.
Electronic Marquees above the Las Vegas Strip: Welcome Back
Electronic marquees above the Las Vegas Strip display a message "Welcome Back." After 78 days without gambling Las Vegas casinos begin to reopen, ushering in gusts eager to try their luck. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas-Review Journal) @bizutesfaye
Allegiant Stadium lanai doors open revealing Al Davis Memorial Torch
On Wednesday Allegiant Stadium opened its massive lanai doors revealing the 85-foot-tall Al Davis Memorial Torch and a peek inside the $2 billion, 65,000 fan capacity indoor stadium.
Status of renters and homeowners during COVID19 pandemic - Video
Rj reporter Eli Segall discusses how COVID19 is affecting renters and homeowners in Nevada. (Renee Summerour/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Health experts: Smoking in casinos should be banned - Video
Experts say smoking can spread the COVID-19 coronavirus. But not because of airborne particulates. The virus could spread from a smoker’s likely pattern of fingers-to-mouth-to-gaming-device. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Knights’ empathy questioned
A sports talk host called this week a public relations disaster for the Knights and a tourism official said it may shorten the honeymoon period between the team and its devoted fan base.
Chinese visitors in Las Vegas - Video
There were 236,970 visitors from China in Las Vegas in 2018, according to data from the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Resorts World Las Vegas lights up - Video
Construction crews tested exterior lights at Resorts World on the Las Vegas Strip, May 19. (David Guzman/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Station Casinos releases health and safety plan for reopening - Video
Station Casinos rolled out new health and safety protocols Monday morning, May 18, including the use of thermal scanners, testing all employees for COVID-19 and “enhanced cleaning technologies.” (Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Maverick Helicopters offers 250 free tours for two - VIDEO
Maverick Helicopters will restart its flights on Friday, according to a news release. To celebrate, Maverick will give away 250 flights for two with its “Our Vegas” promotion. (James Schaffer/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
MGM Resorts to bring back free parking on Las Vegas Strip - VIDEO
MGM Resorts on Monday announced free parking for all guests at its Strip resorts for the foreseeable future. New York-New York and Bellagio are the first announced hotels to reopen for casino business and return to the golden days of no-cost parking.
Laughlin’s iconic Colorado Belle to stay closed indefinitely - VIDEO
The Colorado Belle, an iconic hotel-casino on the Colorado River in Laughlin, will stay closed for the foreseeable future and lay off its 400 workers. (Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Laughlin’s iconic Colorado Belle to stay closed indefinitely; 400 to lose jobs - VIDEO
The Colorado Belle, an iconic hotel-casino on the Colorado River in Laughlin, will stay closed for the foreseeable future and lay off its 400 workers.
MSG Sphere construction site remains dormant - Video
The MSG Sphere at The Venetian construction site remains sidelined and representatives of MSG Entertainment offered no updates on when workers might return. (Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Nevada Gaming Control Board keeping reopening plans confidential
The state Gaming Control Board requires every licensee, from the megaresorts to the corner gas station convenience store slot machine operators, to submit reopening plans, but they intend to keep them confidential.
Natural turf added to Allegiant Stadium field tray
The massive field tray, which will roll in and out of the stadium, has a fresh layer of natural grass turf for Raiders home games.
Players show up at Gila River Casino in Arizona - Video
Gila River Casino at Wild Horse Pass in Chandler, Arizona, is packed with players on the casino’s reopening day, Friday, May 15, 2020. (Elizabeth BrumleyLas Vegas Review-Journal)
Casinos reopening in Phoenix area - Video
Harrah’s Ak-Chin Casino reopened in Maricopa, Arizona, on Friday, May 15, 2020. It was closed during the government shutdown for coronavirus. (Elizabeth Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Caesars Entertainment to phase In reopenings - Video
Caesars Entertainment, the operator of Caesars Palace and eight other Las Vegas resorts, on Monday announced it would phase in reopenings with a comprehensive safety and health plan with employees wearing masks across its network of properties. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Nevada Gaming Commission meeting
Full meeting of the Nevada Gaming Commission on Thursday, May 7, 2020.
Sisolak says businesses will begin reopening under phase 1 - VIDEO
The first phase of reopening Nevada’s businesses will begin Saturday, May 9, Gov. Steve Sisolak said Thursday. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Henderson winery reacts to Sisolak's economic plan - VIDEO
Governor Sisolak's reopening plan is easier said than done for the only winery in Clark County. Grape Expectations is trying to figure out how to open up shop when they are three businesses in one. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Southwest requiring face coverings
In an effort to increase safety for passengers and staff during the COVID-19 pandemic, Southwest Airlines is updating protocols that include requiring passengers to wear face coverings beginning May 11.
Locals rush to reopened tennis courts
Daniel Nunez and Sarah Germain made immediate plans to go to their local tennis court, Darling Tennis Center, when they received an email that the facility would open on May 1.
Businesses in Henderson begin reopening - VIDEO
In downtown Henderson and at The District at Green Valley Ranch, small shops are opening their doors for business. (Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
MGM CEO: Bellagio, New York-New York to reopen first after shutdown - VIDEO
The head of MGM Resorts International isn’t sure when he’ll be able to open properties in Las Vegas, but said Thursday that New York-New York and Bellagio will likely be the first to open their doors. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
New visitation report shows plunging numbers for March
The Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority reported Thursday that convention attendance fell 54.8 percent to 249,800. March normally is one of the city’s strongest months for conventions and trade shows.
US jobless claims climb to 30 million in 6 weeks - VIDEO
The Labor Department released the tally of the most recent jobless claims on Thursday. First-time claims for the week ending on April 25 increased by more than 3.84 million. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
THE LATEST
The Paris Las Vegas debuts a new $1.7 million Eiffel Tower light show on the Strip in Las Vegas ...
Paris Las Vegas reopening June 18
By / RJ

Paris Las Vegas will offer renovated guest rooms and suites, according to a Friday news release, along with a variety of bar and restaurants, access to the outdoor pool, and slot machines and tables games within the casino.