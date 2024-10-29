63°F
New discount grocery coming to Henderson

Shoppers enter Grocery Outlet Bargain Market, on Wednesday, June 19, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
The new Grocery Outlet is located at 3499 St. Rose Parkway, two doors down from the new TJ Maxx. (Emerson Drewes/Las Vegas Review-Journal).
October 29, 2024 - 12:15 pm
 
Updated October 29, 2024 - 12:35 pm

Bargain hunters rejoice: A second Grocery Outlet is coming to Henderson.

Located at 3499 Saint Rose Parkway, Suite 120, construction is underway on the new project, with a sign saying “Future Home of Grocery Outlet” on the front. The new bargain mart is located two doors down from the new TJ Maxx, which had its grand opening on Sunday.

There is no set opening date for the new location. The first Grocery Outlet location is at 3890 Blue Diamond Road, Suite B, and opened in August 2023.

Grocery Outlet hopes to open three to four new locations in the valley, Layla Kasha, chief growth officer for the company, told the Review-Journal in June.

The Emeryville, California-based grocers offer hefty discounts — around 40 to 60 percent — on store items, including produce, meats, packaged items, hygiene products and alcohol. Currently, the store has over 520 locations across the country, with 11 in Nevada.

Contact Emerson Drewes at edrewes@reviewjournal.com. Follow @EmersonDrewes on X.

