New Las Vegas Dutch Bros. Coffee location to open Friday

Dutch Bros. Coffee will open the first of four new locations in the Las Vegas Valley on Friday. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Coffee lovers soon will have a new spot to check out.

Dutch Bros. Coffee will open the first of four new locations in the Las Vegas Valley on Friday. The coffee shop, located at 6410 South Rainbow Blvd., will be open daily from 5 a.m. to 11 p.m.

The Oregon-based company announced four new locations earlier this year. The other locations will be at West Craig Road and North Rancho Drive; South Eastern Avenue and East Pebble Road; and East Serene Avenue and South Spencer Street.

The company has five locations already open in the Las Vegas Valley.

