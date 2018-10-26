Nigro Development to build Fairfield Inn hotel in northwest Las Vegas

The 49,918-square-foot project will be built at 5701 Sky Pointe Drive, off Ann Road and U.S. Highway 95.

Las Vegas-based Nigro Development plans to build a four-story, 87-room Fairfield Inn hotel, a rendering of which is seen above, in the northwest valley. (PR Plus)

Months after breaking ground on a hotel in Henderson, a local developer plans to build another one in the northwest valley.

Las Vegas-based Nigro Development is scheduled to hold a ceremonial groundbreaking Monday for a four-story, 87-room Fairfield Inn, the company said in a news release.

The 49,918-square-foot project will be built at 5701 Sky Pointe Drive, off Ann Road and U.S. Highway 95.

According to Nigro, it would be the first hotel built in the Centennial Hills area in the past 15 years.

The project comes after Nigro held a ceremonial groundbreaking in May for a four-story, 115-room Residence Inn hotel at St. Rose Parkway and Seven Hills Drive in Henderson.

