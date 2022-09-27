Nordstrom Rack to open another location in Las Vegas

Nordstrom Inc. announced Tuesday that it would be opening a new Nordstrom Rack location in Las Vegas, bringing its total Rack stores in the state to four.

A Nordstrom Rack store courtesy of Nordstrom.

The 31,000-square-foot store will be located inside the Best in the West shopping center at Rainbow and Lake Mead boulevards. Nordstrom said it expects to open the new off-price discount store in spring 2023.

“We look forward to opening our second Nordstrom Rack location in the Las Vegas community, strengthening our network of stores, and furthering our connection to customers to Nordstrom Rack’s unique product offering,” Carl Jenkins, senior vice president of Nordstrom Rack stores, said in a news release.

Nordstrom joins other retailers such as Ulta, Best Buy and TJ Maxx at the 35-acre Best in the West shopping center.

