Business

Online auction website looking to hire 100 employees

Kellen Campbell and Shawn Allen, co-founders of Mac.Bid. (Courtesy Mac.Bid)
One of the Mac.Bid warehouses. (Courtesy Mac.Bid)
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
December 3, 2024 - 10:28 am
 

An online retail liquidation company and second chance employer has expanded to Southern Nevada and is looking to hire more than 100 employees on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Mac.Bid, an online auction company who buys returned or overstocked goods, opened two new locations in Henderson and North Las Vegas — 732 S. Racetrack Road and 3770 N. Commerce St. On Dec. 3 and 4 at both locations, the company is holding a job fair looking to to hire more than 100 employees.

The hiring fair will run form 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and interviews will be held on-site, with no prior appointment needed, but people can apply ahead of time online. Additionally, Mac.Bid is a second chance employer and works with those who have a background in recovery programs or have been impacted by the justice system.

The available positions are:

  • Scanner Associates
  • Inspection Associates
  • Put Away Associates
  • Facility Floaters
  • Forklift Operators
  • Removal Associates
  • Transfer Associates
  • Inventory Associates
  • Scanline Floater
  • Removal Floater
  • Check in/out Clerk
  • High Value Scanner Associates
  • Removal Team Leads
  • Scanline Team Leads
  • Facility Team Leads

Benefits and perks include: weekly paychecks, 401K matching up to six percent, five days of paid time off, co-paid health care with vision and dental, bonuses, a free $30 Mac.Bid membership and a $25 employee Mac.Bid credit weekly.

Contact Emerson Drewes at edrewes@reviewjournal.com. Follow @EmersonDrewes on X.

