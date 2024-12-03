Online auction website looking to hire 100 employees

An online retail liquidation company and second chance employer has expanded to Southern Nevada and is looking to hire more than 100 employees during two hiring events.

Mac.Bid, an online auction company who buys returned or overstocked goods, opened two new locations in Henderson and North Las Vegas — 732 S. Racetrack Road and 3770 N. Commerce St. On Dec. 3 and 4 at both locations, the company is holding a job fair looking to to hire more than 100 employees.

The hiring fair will run form 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and interviews will be held on-site, with no prior appointment needed, but people can apply ahead of time online. Additionally, Mac.Bid is a second chance employer and works with those who have a background in recovery programs or have been impacted by the justice system.

The available positions are:

Scanner Associates

Inspection Associates

Put Away Associates

Facility Floaters

Forklift Operators

Removal Associates

Transfer Associates

Inventory Associates

Scanline Floater

Removal Floater

Check in/out Clerk

High Value Scanner Associates

Removal Team Leads

Scanline Team Leads

Facility Team Leads

Benefits and perks include: weekly paychecks, 401K matching up to six percent, five days of paid time off, co-paid health care with vision and dental, bonuses, a free $30 Mac.Bid membership and a $25 employee Mac.Bid credit weekly.

