Our business newsletter gets a new look, more content

The Review-Journal’s business newsletter is relaunching Monday with an improved look and new features.

A pedestrian passes the New York Stock Exchange, Monday, Jan. 24, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

The Review-Journal’s business newsletter is relaunching Monday with a redesigned look and new features.

The digital newsletter known as Your Business Update will become Business Brief, offering important, timely Las Vegas Valley business news in a new, engaging format similar to our popular morning newsletter, Starting Point.

Existing business newsletter subscribers will receive the new version automatically. If you’re not already a regular reader, you can sign up at reviewjournal.com/newsletters.

New features include a market watch section that also highlights publicly traded companies with a significant presence in the Las Vegas Valley, such as Caesars Entertainment and MGM Resorts International. Also on the way: more in-depth coverage into the valley’s red hot housing market; our new Q&A feature Talking Points; and a section alerting readers to upcoming conventions and trade shows.

Subscribers will still receive the latest business news — gaming and tourism, new businesses, real estate and more — from our award-winning team of reporters and editors.

Business Brief will be written and curated by Assistant Business Editor Subrina Hudson, who joined the Review-Journal as its retail reporter in August 2019. She also has covered real estate as well as the many challenges faced by unemployed workers and others during the pandemic.

The newsletter will arrive in your inbox Monday, Wednesday and Friday afternoons.