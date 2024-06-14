99°F
Owner of Las Vegas auto dealerships facing lawsuit over cyberattack

This undated photo shows Findlay Chevrolet in southwest Las Vegas, one of the auto dealerships operated by Findlay Automotive Group. (Jerry Henkel/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
June 14, 2024 - 9:41 am
 

Allegations that Findlay Automotive Group failed to properly protect sensitive customer information in the wake of a cyberattack against the company have been detailed in a recently filed class-action lawsuit.

The lawsuit, filed Wednesday in Clark County District Court, says that, since Findlay Automotive was the victim of a cyber attack, it could have compromised customer information that could fall into the hands of bad actors. Customer information that Findlay Automotive could have exposed includes names, addresses, Social Security numbers, insurance policy numbers, credit and debit card numbers, and other financial information needed to sell, buy or lease a vehicle, the suit says.

Findlay Automotive didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

The plaintiffs in the initial filing are listed as Karen Smith and Pholisith Bouphapraseuth and are represented by the Stranch, Jennings & Garvey law firm.

“Plaintiffs make the following allegations on information and belief, except as to their own actions, which are made on personal knowledge, the investigation of counsel, and the facts that are a matter of public record,” the lawsuit said.

The plaintiffs want Findlay Automotive to delete all sensitive customer information from its system, pay for any expenses over the lifetime of the plaintiffs related to the fallout of this information getting into the wrong hands, and implement additional cybersecurity measures in the future.

Findlay Automotive shared a statement on Monday saying it was dealing with a “cybersecurity issue” that impacted its sales and services department.

“Promptly after becoming aware of the issue, we launched an investigation with the assistance of leading cybersecurity experts and law enforcement,” the statement said. “Our investigation is ongoing, and we are working diligently to resolve the matter.”

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Sean Hemmersmeier at shemmersmeier@reviewjournal.com. Follow @seanhemmers34 on X.

