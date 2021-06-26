30 lowest-paying jobs in Las Vegas

Stacker collected information on the lowest-paying jobs in Las Vegas using data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. Jobs are ranked by average annual salary with information up to date as of May 2020.

(Getty Images)

Stacker collected information on the lowest-paying jobs in Las Vegas-Henderson-Paradise, NV, using data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. Jobs are ranked by average annual salary with information up to date as of May 2020. Job descriptions are from O*NET.

In Las Vegas, the annual mean wage is $49,960 or 11.3% lower than national mean of $56,310, while the lowest-paying occupation makes $21,400. Read on to see which jobs make the list.

Canva

#30. Farmworkers and laborers, crop, nursery, and greenhouse

Las Vegas-Henderson-Paradise, NV

– Annual mean salary: $28,230

– #77 lowest pay among all metros

– Employment: 590

National

– Annual mean salary: $30,140

– Employment: 293,910

– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

– Metros with lowest average pay:

—- Rocky Mount, NC ($19,550)

—- Shreveport-Bossier City, LA ($20,610)

—- Las Cruces, NM ($21,540)

– Job description: Manually plant, cultivate, and harvest vegetables, fruits, nuts, horticultural specialties, and field crops. Use hand tools, such as shovels, trowels, hoes, tampers, pruning hooks, shears, and knives. Duties may include tilling soil and applying fertilizers; transplanting, weeding, thinning, or pruning crops; applying pesticides; or cleaning, grading, sorting, packing, and loading harvested products. May construct trellises, repair fences and farm buildings, or participate in irrigation activities.

VGstockstudio // Shutterstock

#29. Food servers, nonrestaurant

Las Vegas-Henderson-Paradise, NV

– Annual mean salary: $28,160

– #250 lowest pay among all metros

– Employment: 920

National

– Annual mean salary: $27,460

– Employment: 254,650

– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

– Metros with lowest average pay:

—- Decatur, AL ($18,460)

—- Enid, OK ($18,780)

—- Beaumont-Port Arthur, TX ($18,960)

– Job description: Serve food to individuals outside of a restaurant environment, such as in hotel rooms, hospital rooms, residential care facilities, or cars.

David Corby // Wikimedia Commons

#28. Veterinary assistants and laboratory animal caretakers

Las Vegas-Henderson-Paradise, NV

– Annual mean salary: $28,090

– #97 lowest pay among all metros

– Employment: 1,170

National

– Annual mean salary: $30,980

– Employment: 98,810

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with lowest average pay:

—- Johnstown, PA ($19,580)

—- Tyler, TX ($20,460)

—- Cleveland, TN ($20,690)

– Job description: Feed, water, and examine pets and other nonfarm animals for signs of illness, disease, or injury in laboratories and animal hospitals and clinics. Clean and disinfect cages and work areas, and sterilize laboratory and surgical equipment. May provide routine postoperative care, administer medication orally or topically, or prepare samples for laboratory examination under the supervision of veterinary or laboratory animal technologists or technicians, veterinarians, or scientists.

Dolly442 // Wikimedia Commons

#27. Woodworking machine setters, operators, and tenders, except sawing

Las Vegas-Henderson-Paradise, NV

– Annual mean salary: $27,850

– #14 lowest pay among all metros

– Employment: 110

National

– Annual mean salary: $33,540

– Employment: 75,160

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with lowest average pay:

—- Tuscaloosa, AL ($23,690)

—- Fayetteville-Springdale-Rogers, AR-MO ($24,070)

—- Morristown, TN ($24,940)

– Job description: Set up, operate, or tend woodworking machines, such as drill presses, lathes, shapers, routers, sanders, planers, and wood nailing machines. May operate computer numerically controlled (CNC) equipment.

grivet // Shutterstock

#26. Gambling change persons and booth cashiers

Las Vegas-Henderson-Paradise, NV

– Annual mean salary: $27,490

– #10 lowest pay among all metros

– Employment: 980

National

– Annual mean salary: $29,110

– Employment: 14,000

– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

– Metros with lowest average pay:

—- Fort Smith, AR-OK ($22,260)

—- Carson City, NV ($22,520)

—- Oklahoma City, OK ($23,160)

– Job description: Exchange coins, tokens, and chips for patrons’ money. May issue payoffs and obtain customer’s signature on receipt. May operate a booth in the slot machine area and furnish change persons with money bank at the start of the shift, or count and audit money in drawers.

Monkey Business Images // Shutterstock

#25. Waiters and waitresses

Las Vegas-Henderson-Paradise, NV

– Annual mean salary: $27,360

– #273 lowest pay among all metros

– Employment: 20,890

National

– Annual mean salary: $27,470

– Employment: 1,944,240

– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

– Metros with lowest average pay:

—- Brownsville-Harlingen, TX ($17,980)

—- Decatur, AL ($17,980)

—- Shreveport-Bossier City, LA ($18,060)

– Job description: Take orders and serve food and beverages to patrons at tables in dining establishment.

Canva

#24. Passenger attendants

Las Vegas-Henderson-Paradise, NV

– Annual mean salary: $27,170

– #14 lowest pay among all metros

– Employment: 60

National

– Annual mean salary: $30,410

– Employment: 22,990

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with lowest average pay:

—- Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX ($19,610)

—- Shreveport-Bossier City, LA ($19,660)

—- Savannah, GA ($22,210)

– Job description: Provide services to ensure the safety of passengers aboard ships, buses, trains, or within the station or terminal. Perform duties such as explaining the use of safety equipment, serving meals or beverages, or answering questions related to travel.

U.S. Department of Agriculture // Flickr

#23. Textile cutting machine setters, operators, and tenders

Las Vegas-Henderson-Paradise, NV

– Annual mean salary: $27,090

– #9 lowest pay among all metros

– Employment: data not available

National

– Annual mean salary: $30,890

– Employment: 12,650

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with lowest average pay:

—- Brownsville-Harlingen, TX ($18,940)

—- El Paso, TX ($24,480)

—- Cleveland, TN ($24,650)

– Job description: Set up, operate, or tend machines that cut textiles.

aboutsung // Shutterstock

#22. Dining room and cafeteria attendants and bartender helpers

Las Vegas-Henderson-Paradise, NV

– Annual mean salary: $27,000

– #277 lowest pay among all metros

– Employment: 8,980

National

– Annual mean salary: $26,300

– Employment: 374,940

– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

– Metros with lowest average pay:

—- Monroe, LA ($18,090)

—- Houma-Thibodaux, LA ($18,100)

—- McAllen-Edinburg-Mission, TX ($18,240)

– Job description: Facilitate food service. Clean tables; remove dirty dishes; replace soiled table linens; set tables; replenish supply of clean linens, silverware, glassware, and dishes; supply service bar with food; and serve items such as water, condiments, and coffee to patrons.

Martin Smith // Shutterstock

#21. Parking attendants

Las Vegas-Henderson-Paradise, NV

– Annual mean salary: $26,990

– #109 lowest pay among all metros

– Employment: 1,870

National

– Annual mean salary: $27,910

– Employment: 123,790

– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

– Metros with lowest average pay:

—- Lake Charles, LA ($19,840)

—- Huntsville, AL ($19,910)

—- Auburn-Opelika, AL ($20,000)

– Job description: Park vehicles or issue tickets for customers in a parking lot or garage. May park or tend vehicles in environments such as a car dealership or rental car facility. May collect fee.

Canva

#20. Automotive and watercraft service attendants

Las Vegas-Henderson-Paradise, NV

– Annual mean salary: $26,950

– #120 lowest pay among all metros

– Employment: 780

National

– Annual mean salary: $28,150

– Employment: 112,750

– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

– Metros with lowest average pay:

—- Valdosta, GA ($21,570)

—- Chambersburg-Waynesboro, PA ($21,740)

—- La Crosse-Onalaska, WI-MN ($21,950)

– Job description: Service automobiles, buses, trucks, boats, and other automotive or marine vehicles with fuel, lubricants, and accessories. Collect payment for services and supplies. May lubricate vehicle, change motor oil, refill antifreeze, or replace lights or other accessories, such as windshield wiper blades or fan belts. May repair or replace tires.

Finist4 // Shutterstock

#19. Manicurists and pedicurists

Las Vegas-Henderson-Paradise, NV

– Annual mean salary: $26,850

– #51 lowest pay among all metros

– Employment: 110

National

– Annual mean salary: $29,010

– Employment: 73,010

– Entry level education requirements: Postsecondary nondegree award

– Metros with lowest average pay:

—- York-Hanover, PA ($18,440)

—- Fort Wayne, IN ($18,880)

—- Akron, OH ($19,540)

– Job description: Clean and shape customers’ fingernails and toenails. May polish or decorate nails.

Atstock Productions // Shutterstock

#18. Telemarketers

Las Vegas-Henderson-Paradise, NV

– Annual mean salary: $26,660

– #36 lowest pay among all metros

– Employment: 3,230

National

– Annual mean salary: $30,930

– Employment: 117,610

– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

– Metros with lowest average pay:

—- Charleston-North Charleston, SC ($19,280)

—- Erie, PA ($19,760)

—- Logan, UT-ID ($21,130)

– Job description: Solicit donations or orders for goods or services over the telephone.

viviandnguyen_ // Flickr

#17. Packers and packagers, hand

Las Vegas-Henderson-Paradise, NV

– Annual mean salary: $26,410

– #141 lowest pay among all metros

– Employment: 2,580

National

– Annual mean salary: $29,270

– Employment: 599,270

– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

– Metros with lowest average pay:

—- Wichita Falls, TX ($18,740)

—- Casper, WY ($19,850)

—- Johnstown, PA ($19,920)

– Job description: Pack or package by hand a wide variety of products and materials.

Unsplash

#16. Barbers

Las Vegas-Henderson-Paradise, NV

– Annual mean salary: $26,030

– #1 lowest pay among all metros

– Employment: data not available

National

– Annual mean salary: $38,050

– Employment: 14,880

– Entry level education requirements: Postsecondary nondegree award

– Metros with lowest average pay:

—- Las Vegas-Henderson-Paradise, NV ($26,030)

—- Augusta-Richmond County, GA-SC ($26,450)

—- Hartford-West Hartford-East Hartford, CT ($28,830)

– Job description: Provide barbering services, such as cutting, trimming, shampooing, and styling hair; trimming beards; or giving shaves.

Dmitry Kalinovsky // Shutterstock

#15. Laundry and dry-cleaning workers

Las Vegas-Henderson-Paradise, NV

– Annual mean salary: $25,990

– #210 lowest pay among all metros

– Employment: 2,050

National

– Annual mean salary: $26,600

– Employment: 179,890

– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

– Metros with lowest average pay:

—- Hattiesburg, MS ($18,060)

—- Warner Robins, GA ($18,580)

—- Rome, GA ($19,050)

– Job description: Operate or tend washing or dry-cleaning machines to wash or dry-clean industrial or household articles, such as cloth garments, suede, leather, furs, blankets, draperies, linens, rugs, and carpets. Includes spotters and dyers of these articles.

Paf – Games Sports Casion // Flickr

#14. Gambling and sports book writers and runners

Las Vegas-Henderson-Paradise, NV

– Annual mean salary: $25,860

– #9 lowest pay among all metros

– Employment: data not available

National

– Annual mean salary: $27,130

– Employment: 7,500

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with lowest average pay:

—- Florence, SC ($19,510)

—- San Antonio-New Braunfels, TX ($23,850)

—- New Orleans-Metairie, LA ($23,950)

– Job description: Post information enabling patrons to wager on various races and sporting events. Assist in the operation of games such as keno and bingo. May operate random number-generating equipment and announce the numbers for patrons. Receive, verify, and record patrons’ wagers. Scan and process winning tickets presented by patrons and pay out winnings for those wagers.

Oksana Shufrych // Shutterstock

#13. Recreation workers

Las Vegas-Henderson-Paradise, NV

– Annual mean salary: $25,820

– #80 lowest pay among all metros

– Employment: 2,620

National

– Annual mean salary: $30,960

– Employment: 325,640

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with lowest average pay:

—- Rocky Mount, NC ($20,040)

—- Lake Charles, LA ($20,300)

—- Monroe, LA ($21,000)

– Job description: Conduct recreation activities with groups in public, private, or volunteer agencies or recreation facilities. Organize and promote activities, such as arts and crafts, sports, games, music, dramatics, social recreation, camping, and hobbies, taking into account the needs and interests of individual members.

Unsplash

#12. Amusement and recreation attendants

Las Vegas-Henderson-Paradise, NV

– Annual mean salary: $25,170

– #223 lowest pay among all metros

– Employment: 2,400

National

– Annual mean salary: $25,610

– Employment: 248,190

– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

– Metros with lowest average pay:

—- Houma-Thibodaux, LA ($18,040)

—- Lynchburg, VA ($18,600)

—- Auburn-Opelika, AL ($18,650)

– Job description: Perform a variety of attending duties at amusement or recreation facility. May schedule use of recreation facilities, maintain and provide equipment to participants of sporting events or recreational pursuits, or operate amusement concessions and rides.

Nejron Photo // Shutterstock

#11. Cleaners of vehicles and equipment

Las Vegas-Henderson-Paradise, NV

– Annual mean salary: $25,120

– #75 lowest pay among all metros

– Employment: 2,680

National

– Annual mean salary: $29,400

– Employment: 341,660

– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

– Metros with lowest average pay:

—- Florence-Muscle Shoals, AL ($20,280)

—- Albany, GA ($20,850)

—- Dalton, GA ($20,890)

– Job description: Wash or otherwise clean vehicles, machinery, and other equipment. Use such materials as water, cleaning agents, brushes, cloths, and hoses.

Dean Drobot // Shutterstock

#10. Cashiers

Las Vegas-Henderson-Paradise, NV

– Annual mean salary: $24,990

– #245 lowest pay among all metros

– Employment: 25,530

National

– Annual mean salary: $25,710

– Employment: 3,333,100

– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

– Metros with lowest average pay:

—- Hattiesburg, MS ($19,530)

—- Monroe, LA ($19,780)

—- Albany, GA ($20,320)

– Job description: Receive and disburse money in establishments other than financial institutions. May use electronic scanners, cash registers, or related equipment. May process credit or debit card transactions and validate checks.

Canva

#9. Pressers, textile, garment, and related materials

Las Vegas-Henderson-Paradise, NV

– Annual mean salary: $24,700

– #51 lowest pay among all metros

– Employment: 330

National

– Annual mean salary: $26,050

– Employment: 31,980

– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

– Metros with lowest average pay:

—- Raleigh, NC ($18,320)

—- Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Roswell, GA ($19,670)

—- Memphis, TN-MS-AR ($19,930)

– Job description: Press or shape articles by hand or machine.

Pixabay

#8. Lifeguards, ski patrol, and other recreational protective service workers

Las Vegas-Henderson-Paradise, NV

– Annual mean salary: $24,240

– #102 lowest pay among all metros

– Employment: 1,360

National

– Annual mean salary: $27,050

– Employment: 113,150

– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

– Metros with lowest average pay:

—- Montgomery, AL ($17,440)

—- Athens-Clarke County, GA ($17,790)

—- Sheboygan, WI ($17,940)

– Job description: Monitor recreational areas, such as pools, beaches, or ski slopes, to provide assistance and protection to participants.

Daniel Lee // Flickr

#7. Cooks, fast food

Las Vegas-Henderson-Paradise, NV

– Annual mean salary: $23,400

– #188 lowest pay among all metros

– Employment: 7,890

National

– Annual mean salary: $24,300

– Employment: 544,420

– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

– Metros with lowest average pay:

—- Altoona, PA ($17,660)

—- Johnson City, TN ($17,700)

—- Anniston-Oxford-Jacksonville, AL ($17,900)

– Job description: Prepare and cook food in a fast food restaurant with a limited menu. Duties of these cooks are limited to preparation of a few basic items and normally involve operating large-volume single-purpose cooking equipment.

Krakenimages.com // Shutterstock

#6. Childcare workers

Las Vegas-Henderson-Paradise, NV

– Annual mean salary: $22,980

– #133 lowest pay among all metros

– Employment: 2,090

National

– Annual mean salary: $26,790

– Employment: 494,360

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with lowest average pay:

—- Rome, GA ($17,330)

—- Dothan, AL ($18,370)

—- Warner Robins, GA ($18,440)

– Job description: Attend to children at schools, businesses, private households, and childcare institutions. Perform a variety of tasks, such as dressing, feeding, bathing, and overseeing play.

Pexels

#5. Ushers, lobby attendants, and ticket takers

Las Vegas-Henderson-Paradise, NV

– Annual mean salary: $22,970

– #60 lowest pay among all metros

– Employment: 2,260

National

– Annual mean salary: $26,390

– Employment: 95,600

– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

– Metros with lowest average pay:

—- Tulsa, OK ($18,650)

—- Appleton, WI ($18,760)

—- Myrtle Beach-Conway-North Myrtle Beach, SC-NC ($18,930)

– Job description: Assist patrons at entertainment events by performing duties, such as collecting admission tickets and passes from patrons, assisting in finding seats, searching for lost articles, and helping patrons locate such facilities as restrooms and telephones.

Pressmaster // Shutterstock

#4. Animal caretakers

Las Vegas-Henderson-Paradise, NV

– Annual mean salary: $22,790

– #36 lowest pay among all metros

– Employment: 820

National

– Annual mean salary: $28,380

– Employment: 193,660

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with lowest average pay:

—- Morristown, TN ($18,810)

—- Greenville, NC ($20,320)

—- Twin Falls, ID ($20,580)

– Job description: Feed, water, groom, bathe, exercise, or otherwise provide care to promote and maintain the well-being of pets and other animals that are not raised for consumption, such as dogs, cats, race horses, ornamental fish or birds, zoo animals, and mice. Work in settings such as kennels, animal shelters, zoos, circuses, and aquariums. May keep records of feedings, treatments, and animals received or discharged. May clean, disinfect, and repair cages, pens, or fish tanks.

Pxhere

#3. Fast food and counter workers

Las Vegas-Henderson-Paradise, NV

– Annual mean salary: $22,770

– #206 lowest pay among all metros

– Employment: 27,960

National

– Annual mean salary: $24,540

– Employment: 3,450,120

– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

– Metros with lowest average pay:

—- Dothan, AL ($18,690)

—- Mobile, AL ($18,750)

—- Montgomery, AL ($18,780)

– Job description: Perform duties such as taking orders and serving food and beverages. Serve customers at counter or from a steam table. May take payment. May prepare food and beverages.

Antoine Taveneaux // Wikimedia Commons

#2. Gambling dealers

Las Vegas-Henderson-Paradise, NV

– Annual mean salary: $21,710

– #9 lowest pay among all metros

– Employment: 12,610

National

– Annual mean salary: $26,110

– Employment: 67,330

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with lowest average pay:

—- Lake Charles, LA ($17,840)

—- Davenport-Moline-Rock Island, IA-IL ($18,320)

—- Reno, NV ($18,540)

– Job description: Operate table games. Stand or sit behind table and operate games of chance by dispensing the appropriate number of cards or blocks to players, or operating other gambling equipment. Distribute winnings or collect players’ money or chips. May compare the house’s hand against players’ hands.

Pearl PhotoPix // Shutterstock

#1. Hairdressers, hairstylists, and cosmetologists

Las Vegas-Henderson-Paradise, NV

– Annual mean salary: $21,400

– #12 lowest pay among all metros

– Employment: 2,010

National

– Annual mean salary: $32,740

– Employment: 302,410

– Entry level education requirements: Postsecondary nondegree award

– Metros with lowest average pay:

—- San Angelo, TX ($18,370)

—- Florence-Muscle Shoals, AL ($19,280)

—- Bowling Green, KY ($19,460)

– Job description: Provide beauty services, such as cutting, coloring, and styling hair, and massaging and treating scalp. May shampoo hair, apply makeup, dress wigs, remove hair, and provide nail and skincare services.

This article originally appeared on Stacker.com.