Personal Finance

Best Cyber Monday deals on TVs, sound bars and streaming sticks

By Vance Cariaga GoBankingRates.com
November 29, 2021 - 9:54 am
 
(iStock)

If your holiday shopping list includes friends or family who binge-watch a lot of TV, then this is the Cyber Monday for you. A number of major retailers are offering Cyber Monday deals on televisions as well as streaming accessories like soundbars and streaming sticks.

Here’s a look at some of the top Cyber Monday deals highlighted on various media/consumer sites. But you better hit that “buy” button in a hurry, because some items will sell out fast.

Televisions

Amazon

Best Buy

Target

Walmart

Soundbars

Amazon

Target

Walmart

Streaming Sticks

Amazon

Best Buy

Target

