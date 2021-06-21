Get the most out of Amazon Prime Day

In what many consider the “Black Friday” of the summer, Amazon Prime Day is happening on June 21 and 22, offering sale prices on thousands of items.

This April 21, 2020 file photo shows Amazon tractor trailers line up outside the Amazon Fulfillment Center in the Staten Island borough of New York. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan, File)

Amazon Prime Day is an exclusive shopping event for the site’s 200 million Prime subscribers worldwide. Amazon Prime’s biggest benefit might be the free one-day/two-day and expedited shipping options, but it also includes a ton of other freebies like monthly free games and digital books, video and music streaming and preview access to various forms of entertainment.

With Prime Day upon us, here’s how you can get the most out of Amazon’s premier service:

Get Amazon Prime

Amazon Prime costs $119 per year or $12.99 per month. It might seem like a lot, but if you regularly order things from Amazon and use the entertainment perks, it easily pays for itself.

Free Trial Access to Prime Day

New subscribers only can sign up for a 30-day free trial and enjoy Prime Day deals and other Prime benefits. You’ll be charged the price of the membership unless you cancel before the 30 days are over. If you have had a membership before, though, or have done a trial in the past, you’re ineligible for this offer.

Amazon App

Although there is no difference in prices between the site and the app, getting the application on your phone undoubtedly makes it easier to shop — and snag lightning deals. Lightning deals are offers that are available for only a short amount of time and in limited quantities, so they get snagged up quickly. Having an alert sent to your phone and storing your card information on your account can make it easier to grab the deal.

Wish Lists

Amazon wish lists are a great way to prevent impulsive buying and are also a useful tool to see when prices have dropped so you can strike when the time is right. Amazon will notify you if items on your wish list have increased or decreased in price and by how much. It’s a good idea to get a wish list started now, and then on Prime Day, see if any of your items have dropped in price.

Amazon Prime Store Card

The Amazon Prime store card is a credit card offered by Synchrony bank that offers 5% back on purchases or six-month 0% financing on purchases of $150 or more. Amazon will drop a $100 gift card in your Amazon account when you’re approved, and you get a 1% bonus resulting in a total of 6% back on everything during Prime Day.

