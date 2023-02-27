56°F
Personal Finance

How Las Vegas gas prices have changed over the last week

Stacker
February 27, 2023 - 3:41 pm
 
Updated February 27, 2023 - 3:44 pm
Zachary Kinney of Las Vegas pumps gas at an Arco station on West Sahara Ave. on Wednesday, July ...
Zachary Kinney of Las Vegas pumps gas at an Arco station on West Sahara Ave. on Wednesday, July 20, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Steel Brooks/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Gas prices declined in cities across the country over the last week as inflation rates remain stubbornly high and the price of oil has declined.

A gallon of regular gas was $3.37 on average Monday, February 27, according to AAA. Stacker compiled statistics on gas prices in Las Vegas (NV only) metro area using data from AAA. Gas prices are current as of February 27. State gas tax data is from World Population Review.

The general public could pull back on gasoline spending as the Federal Reserve is expected to ratchet interest rates upward further in an effort to cool inflation. That’s even as gas prices typically rise heading into Spring Break and the summer months.

“For the weeks ahead, tradition tells us to expect prices to move up eventually, but that could be at least be partially offset by inflationary data that continues to be hotter than expected,” GasBuddy analyst Patrick De Haan said in a statement Monday.

Las Vegas by the numbers

– Gas current price: $4.29

—- Nevada average: $4.24

—- Nevada gas tax: $0.24 per gallon (#36 highest among all states)

– Week change: +$0.05 (+1.1%)

– Year change: +$0.28 (+7.1%)

– Historical expensive gas price: $5.61 (6/16/22)

– Diesel current price: $4.77

– Week change: -$0.02 (-0.3%)

– Year change: +$0.67 (+16.2%)

– Historical expensive diesel price: $6.03 (6/18/22)

Metros with the most expensive gas

#1. Lihue (Kauai), HI: $5.30

#2. San Luis Obispo-Atascadero-Paso Robles, CA: $5.04

#3. Napa, CA: $4.97

Metros with the least expensive gas

#1. McAllen-Edinburg-Mission, TX: $2.77

#2. Corpus Christi, TX: $2.82

#3. Brownsville-Harlingen, TX: $2.83

States with the highest gas tax per gallon

#1. Pennsylvania: $0.59

#2. California: $0.53

#3. Washington: $0.52

States with the lowest gas tax per gallon

#1. Alaska: $0.0895

#2. Hawaii: $0.16

#3. Virginia: $0.162

