Planned Las Vegas golf club dead as land sells

Future of proposed Las Vegas golf club unclear
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
November 28, 2023 - 3:40 pm
 
Updated November 29, 2023 - 7:07 pm
A look at the site where the Chip Shots, a 13,000-square-foot indoor golf club, was set to open ...
A look at the site where the Chip Shots, a 13,000-square-foot indoor golf club, was set to open in the Grand Flamingo Centre in the southwest valley Nov. 28, 2023. (Sean Hemmersmeier / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
A look at the site where the Chip Shots, a 13,000-square-foot indoor golf club, was set to open ...
A look at the site where the Chip Shots, a 13,000-square-foot indoor golf club, was set to open in the Grand Flamingo Centre in the southwest valley. Nov. 28, 2023. (Sean Hemmersmeier / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
People gathered on Wednesday, May 10, 2023 at the site where Chip Shots, a private club featuri ...
People gathered on Wednesday, May 10, 2023 at the site where Chip Shots, a private club featuring state-of-the-art indoor golf simulators with dinning experience, was set to be built in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye Las Vegas Review-Journal)
A rendering for Chip Shots, a private club featuring state-of-the-art indoor golf simulators wi ...
A rendering for Chip Shots, a private club featuring state-of-the-art indoor golf simulators with dinning experience, is displayed during a groundbreaking ceremony, on Wednesday, May 10, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Plans for an indoor golf club in the southwest Las Vegas Valley are dead as the land has sold to another developer.

More than six months after a groundbreaking took place for Chip Shots, construction never actually started, and the land sold in November for $1.25 million to Hukl Land Holdings LLC, Clark County records show. Chip Shots first bought the parcel in the Grand Flamingo Centre near West Flamingo Road and the 215 Beltway for $1.1 million in March 2022.

Chip Shots was proposed as a 13,000-square-foot, indoor members-only golf club. The project had been slated to open in late 2023 or early 2024 after it was pushed back from its original opening date of spring 2023 because of supply chain issues. The project was slated to have state-of-the-art golf simulators.

Chip Shots project owner Keith Langlands didn’t respond to requests for comment.

Hukl Land Holdings, which is managed by Hukl Investments, has no immediate development plans for the property but bought it because it owns adjacent land, said Paul Huether, chief financial officer and executive vice president of Hukl Investments.

The company owns four acres in the same center where it plans to develop “consumer-facing businesses” such as restaurants and retail, but no definitive plans have been made, he said.

It’s unclear why Langlands sold the property.

Clark County records show several commercial building permits were ready to be issued for the Chip Shots project throughout 2022, but the fees associated with these permits are still due.

Chip Shots previously announced plans to open additional locations in Frisco, Texas, and Scottsdale, Arizona. It’s unclear if development of those locations is moving forward.

Contact Sean Hemmersmeier at shemmersmeier@reviewjournal.com. Follow @seanhemmers34 on X.

